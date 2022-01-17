Primark customers rush to get their hands on the latest’must-have’ Disney homeware.

Primark customers are rushing to get their hands on the latest “must-have” Disney homeware.

Disney is a popular choice among Primark customers, with items ranging from Disney themed pyjamas to bedding.

Now, the fast fashion behemoth has revealed one of their newest products for Disney fans’ homes via Instagram.

“Add some Disney magic to your space with @primark.home,” Primark writes alongside a photo of a Mickey Mouse-shaped trolley.

£50€60 Mickey Mouse Trolley

Primark is known as Penny’s in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Over 43k likes and over 2,000 comments have been left on the post.

“Gorgeous,” one shopper said.

Thousands of people used the hashtag to tag their friends and family.

“LOOK,” Chloe shouted as she tagged her friend.

A third said, “How cute is this?”

Emily tagged her friends and exclaimed, “This is so you!”

“Why is this not available in BE [Belgium], I really want this!” exclaimed another.