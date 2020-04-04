Processed transcript of the conference call or presentation of the STZ result 3-Apr-20 3:30 p.m. GMT

Victor April 4, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) – Issued Transcript of Constellation Brands Inc conference call or outcome presentation Friday, April 3, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. GMT

Thanks, Josh. Good morning and welcome to the Constellation 2020 conference call. I’m here this morning with Bill Newlands, our CEO. and Garth Hankinson, our CFO. Reminder: Reconciliations between the most directly comparable GAAP measure and all non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this call are included in our press release or otherwise available on the company’s website at www.cbrands.com. For information on risk factors that may affect forward-looking statements regarding this call, see the Constellation press release and SEC filings.

Thanks, Patty. And let me add my greeting too. Let me quickly summarize the key topics that you will hear from Garth and me today. First, we delivered strong performance in fiscal 20, led by our beer business, which posted double-digit operating results in the year under review and accelerated IRI trends in the fourth quarter. This dynamic continued in the early phases of financial year 21. We have sufficient brewing capacity to continue growing our beer business in the medium term, and we work with local authorities and government officials in Mexico to ensure that we have sufficient capacity over the long term as our business continues to grow and evolve.

Second, our high-end power brands and successful product launches in fiscal 20 resulted in an increase in performance that led to accelerated fourth quarter fatigue trends for our wine and liquor business as our premiumization strategy continues. And third, our strong performance and financial discipline generated record cash flow, reduced our outstanding debt, and built solid momentum for the ’21 fiscal year. We’ll go into more detail on each of these areas, but before we go any further, I’d like to take a minute to discuss the current circumstances surrounding the COVID 19 outbreak. First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are aimed at those affected by this terrible virus, as well as the first responders and health professionals who are working to help those in need. We sincerely hope that efforts to better contain this virus will soon have a strong impact. With this in mind, we work with a customer-centric mindset, a real concern for people, and a desire to make a positive difference in our communities that is central to our DNA. This is even more important today as our industry and communities face significant difficulties.

For this reason, Constellation, along with a number of our brands, has provided more than $ 2.5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts that our business partners and communities will benefit from now and through their restoration. In particular, we support the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, the US Bartenders Guild, and first aid workers who continue to help those in need in U.S. communities.

I am also very proud of the Constellation team for their continued efforts to meet consumer needs, keep the economy going while ensuring the safety of our employees. The health and well-being of our employees are our top priority. We have taken a number of preventive measures and a number of protective measures to ensure the safety of our employees in our factories and in retail and to ensure our continuous ability to meet the needs of the market.

Our manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, Italy and New Zealand are in operation and our distributors are in operation. Our teams are also working hard to ensure that our distribution and retail partners have a sufficient supply of our products to meet consumer demand, especially outside the company, where growth has accelerated as many restaurants and bars are serving dinner. Have set in-service to remedy the spread of the virus. The off-premise channel represents 85% to 90% of the depletion volume for both our beer and our Wine & Spirits businesses, and outperforms the rest of the beverage alcohol industry in the United States compared to the on-premise channel. These trends are reflected in the latest IRI data, which ends on March 22nd and shows the accelerating trends in consumer take-off on off-premise channels. In particular, we saw IRI dollar sales for our beer business grow to 24% in the 4-week period ending March 22, versus 12-week and 52-week trends of 17% and 12%, respectively.

For our power brands Wine & Spirits, we have seen accelerated growth of 23% in the last 4 weeks compared to 12- and 52-week trends of 7% and 4%. During this time, we focus on the channels that the consumer chooses, namely 3-tier e-commerce, direct-to-consumer and the off-premise channels, especially big box food, mass and club Channels where we work diligently to ensure high-end inventory positions for our key SKUs.

We have also adjusted our marketing approach to ensure that our consumer reports are up to date and by shifting our focus to digital and social media platforms as sporting events and other important gatherings are suspended. The bottom line is that we are well positioned to continue to meet the needs of consumers, retailers and distributors. We will continue to conduct our business with focus and discipline while remaining flexible and ready to adapt to changing consumer behavior if necessary. And I am extremely optimistic about the long-term prospects for our business.

Now we come back to the topics that I highlighted in the call above. As previously mentioned, our beer business again delivered exceptional results in fiscal 20 and continues to be a leader in high-end and a cornerstone of growth in the US beer industry. Imports continued to be one of the main growth drivers in the high-end and total beer sector, with Constellation accounting for 100% of the growth in this segment. The main drivers of our growth in the beer portfolio continued to be our Modelo and Corona brand families. The brand trio of the Casa Modelo family of brands includes Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Modelo Chelada and is one of the greatest strengths in the beer sector. Over the past year, more than 20 million cases of growth have been delivered to the U.S. beer category. Modelo Especial was the leader in the US beer industry as a non-seltzer beer brand, with impoverishment growth of more than 16%, an acceleration of the previous year’s trend of 12%.

Modelo Especial is now the number 4 beer brand in the U.S. beer market and the best-selling beer in key markets such as Chicago, as well as in the states of Nevada and California, where the brand’s sales are higher than the 2 largest premium domestic lamp brands combined. We plan to invest at a record level for Modelo this year in order to reach more consumers and increase the attractiveness of the brand among general market consumers. We achieve this through innovation, investments in Spanish-language media and targeted programming. And we will expand the brand with new pack sizes, such as our 7-ounce modelito, a popular format, especially in C stores. Innovation with new product offerings such as Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile; and we are testing new spirits, smaller-scale offerings that remain true to the essence of the Modelo brand and meet the consumer’s desire for more flavor. I’m talking about Modelo Reserva, a gold, session-ready, refreshing warehouse with an ABV of 5.5%, which will be available in test markets for tequila and bourbon barrels.

Modelo’s strength among Hispanic consumers continues to drive the growth of this brand. And since more than 1 million Hispanics reach the legal drinking age each year and we continue to strive to increase consumer appeal in the general market, we believe that we can only scratch the surface this brand can go on.

Our flagship Corona brand remains the No. 1 family of imported brands in the U.S. and sold just under 150 million boxes in fiscal 20. In fiscal year ’21, we will begin a comprehensive brand restoration for the Corona brand family, which has already promoted a more coherent appearance and more consistent marketing communication between sub-brands as well as new heritage and experience programs to strengthen customer loyalty with Corona. We’re also excited to partner with Oceanic Global, a leading marine conservation company, to launch a new event marketing program focused on protecting our beaches. We believe that this program will further deepen the emotional connection between Corona consumers and the brand.

Corona Extra is the seventh largest brand in the US beer category and remains number 1 in New York City, Miami, DC. It is the top 3 brand in 8 other major US markets. Corona Extra’s brand value remains extremely high and sales at IRI have accelerated. The 4-week and 12-week trends outperform the corresponding 52-week trends. We remain optimistic about Corona Extra’s future potential, knowing that there are several large DMAs based on high per capita income that are suitable for Corona Extra’s growth.

In just its second year as a national brand, Corona Premier saw 20 to 10 million cases drop nearly 19% in fiscal years and became the # 5 growth brand in the US beer category, with sales continuing to grow in double digits. In just two years, Corona Premier has achieved an ACV of almost 75, similar to some brands that have been around for decades. This brand is perfectly positioned to benefit from the macro trends of improvement and premiumization when consumers are dealing with domestic lights. We have plans to further expand this brand’s traction, including making profits with Hispanic consumers who make up about 30% of their base consumers.

In fiscal year 20 Corona Refresca became a brand with 3 million boxes in the first year. A variety pack became the best-selling new beer in IRI. This now gives Corona its own game in the ABA space and offers tropical flavors to a number of consumers. To benefit from Refresca’s success, we will expand the brand to the high ABV FMB range in autumn with the launch of Corona Refresca Mas 24-ounce cans with 8% ABV in tropical berry and mango-citrus flavors.

We are very happy about the start of Corona Hard Seltzer, which got off to a good start and achieved an ACV of almost 50 in the first month of the national launch. As we said earlier, the hard selt category continues to grow with a break-net clip and we believe it will stay here. Apart from that, our recent venture investment in PRESS Seltzer offers a wonderful addition with a unique value proposition and price, as we believe that the Hard Seltzer segment will layer up over time.

Our Pacifico brand saw a decline of more than 13% in fiscal 20, which is an acceleration over the previous year. Pacifico is the No. 7 beer in California, where it continues to grow in double digits. In the ’21 financial year, our plans will focus on continuing to win in California while further increasing awareness and testing in key DMAs across the country. This includes a 40% increase in investment in digital marketing, including our first national YouTube purchase, new sponsorship with the LA chargers, and continued partnerships with the Summer and Winter X games that will help us do just that to do that.

In addition to our continued focus on accelerating the growth of our core beer franchise companies, we are also leveraging innovation and domestic production capacity to bring new brands to the market that enable us to compete in growing high-end sectors. Our recent launch of Two Lane in collaboration with country star Luke Bryan is a good example. This beer plays in the home high-end session area and with only 99 calories, 3 grams of carbohydrates and 4.2% ABV provides the refreshing taste that consumers want. In the ’21 fiscal year, Two Lane will be available in select markets in the southeast.

To support our efforts to build brands that consumers love, our trading team continues to work with our three tier partners to ensure that we deliver top quality retail. This includes increasing acceptance of shopper-first-shelf principles by making shopping easier for consumers, by organizing the flow of shelves to maximize growth and profitability, and by reaching consumers where they go by going Allocate space based on future growth opportunities and ensure high incrementality. High-speed packages are displayed with sufficient holding power. We currently have 6,000 retailers who have implemented shopper first shelf principles. And those who have adopted this program have seen a solid increase in overall growth and profitability for their category. As you can see, we believe that financial year 21 is promising for our beer business, as healthy core innovations of the master brand and emerging brands are facing growth.

From an operational perspective, we continue to make strategic investments in our beer business to ensure that we have the capacity, quality, control and flexibility to support the further growth of our business in the medium term based on our forecast. The capacity that we built in Nava plus Obregon at the end of this year will allow us to supply more than 400 million boxes of beer, which will be sufficient for several years. We have also completed the construction of the No. 5 furnace in our glassworks next to our Nava brewery, which now provides 60% of the glass required for this brewery, resulting in significant logistical savings.

Earlier this week I met with Mexican President López Obrador and his team in Mexico to discuss our Mexicali brewery project. Our discussions were constructive and gave various options for testing. We will continue to work with local authorities and government officials in Mexico to find the optimal solution for our business. We have had a positive, mutually beneficial relationship with Mexico for more than 30 years, and we expect it to stay that way.

Some of you asked about our operations. Let me just say that we are extremely careful to protect our employees and ensure the ultimate in security. With this in mind, we have taken steps over the past few weeks to build up adequate product supply in our warehouse and sales network in the USA. We have almost 70 days in the system. And we’ve moved resources to accelerate the production of high-volume SKUs for key off-premise accounts. Our facilities are currently operating and we remain confident that we can continue to meet the needs of US consumers and do not expect retailers to disrupt business in the short term.

Now move. Our premiumization strategy for Wine & Spirits continues to be promising as our business ended fiscal 20 in a position of strength and in the fourth quarter there was accelerated growth in energy brand depletion and an improvement in the operating margin. Fourth quarter family impoverishment growth in electricity brands accelerated to more than 4%, led by double-digit growth at Kim Crawford, Meiomi and the Prisoner family of brands as this brand collection continued to outperform the entire US wine market. The expansion of the operating margin was driven by our focus on more efficient price promotions with our mainstream electricity brands and gains in market share in the upper part of our portfolio, with Meiomi and the Prisoner family contributing strong mix trends.

Innovations continue to drive growth as we have benefited from innovation trends in consumer-oriented growth segments. Our launch of Unshackled by the Prisoner Wine Company in the last quarter was very well received. With the introduction of new offers from Woodbridge and Cooper & Thief, we have continued to use the wine trends in barrel age. Since we launched our first barrel-aged wine series a little over two years ago, we have sold well over 2 million boxes, and that number continues to grow. As a reaction to the consumer-oriented trend towards convenience, we launched Kim Crawford wine in a can. And our Crafters Union brand remains the No. 1 growth driver in the canned wine segment.

We are also excited about the recent product launches of SVEDKA botanical flavors and Ruffino-Bio-Prosecco that meet consumer trends in taste, improvement and sustainability. The bottom line for financial year 20 is that our Wine & Spirits transformation, which is geared towards premiumization, continues to gain importance. Our high-end power brands are driving the mix and expanding margins. Our mainstream power brands are growing out of the competition. And our innovation initiatives drive growth through speed and sales gains. On the way to the ’21 financial year, we are committed to investing in bold innovations, compelling marketing campaigns and extensive brand experiences, focusing specifically on top markets and accounts in senior DMAs.

We will continue to grow our momentum by continuing to build on our premiumization strategy and maximize growth opportunities for our energy brands through compelling marketing campaigns for Woodbridge, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, SVEDKA and the prisoners. We are introducing stronger pricing discipline that aligns with strategies that have proven very successful in building strong brands in other parts of our beverage portfolio. And we will continue to use the power of existing brands with strong equity. We continue to strive to mix and grow innovations and growing sectors in the Wine & Spirits categories that are geared towards consumer trends. A strong innovation pipeline is planned for the coming year, including the upcoming line extensions for Ruffino and SVEDKA Vodka in the RTD area, the introduction of a new High West pre-mix cocktail in the spirit area and the expansion of our extremely successful barrel. matured wine program. You can also expect us to launch new brands in the wine category. We also plan to take advantage of the success of the shopper first shelf initiative developed by our beer business by adapting and implementing this program for Wine & Spirits retailers in fiscal year 21. We recently set pricing for our Woodbridge brand from March 1st. So far we have not noticed any negative effects of this measure, as consumers have to stick to tried and tested brands during this period of uncertainty. We are actively supporting this price increase with marketing investments, including national television as well as digital and social advertising.

We are in the final phase of signing the revised Gallo contract and will continue to work with the FTC, mainly on the brands that were excluded from the original contract. We have announced our intention to maintain the Cook’s and J. Roget brands and the FTC is currently reviewing our business plans to support these brands in the future. The FTC also reviews the potential buyers we identified for Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy and our concentrate business. We continue to work with Gallo to meet all FTC commitments and both companies are determined to close this deal. With each step, we are approaching the finish line and expect to close the deal towards the end of our first quarter.

Finally, we are very encouraged by the steps David Klein is taking in his new role as CEO of Canopy Growth. David and the Canopy team recently announced that they are focusing on four key areas: improving Canopy’s connection to consumers; Strengthening focus and discipline across the organization; Defining a visible path for profitability and positive cash flow; and building the company’s credibility with key stakeholders. Canopy continues to be the global leader in cannabis sales and has a leading market share in Canada. The company has recently taken steps to improve its business, better align it with consumer demand and position the company for long-term success. Canopy has just launched its first cannabis beverage product, Tweed Houndstooth & Soda, which has been largely positively received by consumers. More beverage products are expected to be launched in the past few months. And I can tell you they are terribly good. These are game changers.

In December 2019, they also completed their first deliveries of cannabis-infused edible chocolates and JUJU Power 510 batteries. We anticipate further sales growth as products such as vape, food and beverage are now gaining ground as Rec. 2.0 products have been legalized in Canada. Canopy continues to be best positioned to win in the long term and face the challenges of this current economic environment, as many competitors with no access to capital show signs of problems.

In conclusion, we achieved an excellent year in financial year 20. Our path to achieving these impressive results was paved with great execution and obsession from consumers in the growth of our core business, supported by investments, to improve our portfolio and our business. We are now facing an increasingly challenging operating environment and rapidly changing market conditions. As you can see in our press release, we do not offer formal guidance. However, we have identified the goals that were included in our original plan for fiscal year 21 prior to the COVID-19 crisis. My goal is to reiterate that our strategy remains unchanged and to build the confidence we have in the growth prospects for our core business as I remain very optimistic about our long-term opportunities.

When we look at the alcohol for drinks category, we are generally a recession-resistant industry. In previous recessions and downturns, the TBA industry was generally not cyclical and only minimally affected. The bottom line is that we manage our business over the long term and make difficult but necessary decisions to adapt to consumer trends and are always looking forward to taking the next steps. We will continue to adapt quickly to the rapidly developing market dynamics, which is the continuation of who we have always been.

I would like to forward the call to Garth, who will review our financial results for fiscal 20 and our financial focus for fiscal 21. Garth?

Thank you, Bill, and hello everyone. Fiscal year 20 was another great year for Constellation Brands. We achieved strong operating performance in beer and cash flow results, while our strategy for Wine & Spirits’ power brands continued to gain momentum as the market performance of these brands outperformed the U.S. wine and spirits category for fiscal 20. In fiscal year 20 in particular, we increased diluted EPS on a comparable basis without Canopy’s earnings by 6%. We also had record cash flow of nearly $ 2.6 billion and free cash flow of $ 1.8 billion. We also reduced debt by more than $ 1.4 billion and got into our targeted debt range. And we returned cash and dividend buybacks of over $ 600 million to shareholders.

Before I delve deeper into the results for fiscal year 20, I would like to take a moment to discuss the rapidly changing market conditions due to the effects of COVID-19. Bill, although the outbreak and the situation of COVID-19 are unprecedented and create a lot of uncertainty and volatility, one thing remains clear: We will continue to be agile in the market and actively steer our way through this crisis and steer it responsibly. Constellation is a strong cash flow generator, with ample liquidity, financial flexibility, and substantial capacity under our $ 2 billion revolving credit facility. In addition, we continue to strive to maintain our investment grade rating, which provides flexible access to the capital markets on more favorable terms. As Bill mentioned earlier, we continue to work with Gallo to meet all FTC commitments, and both companies remain committed to completing this transaction. For this reason, after completing the Gallo transaction, we expect approximately $ 850 million in cash to be used to repay debt to make further progress and progress – the progress we have made in reducing it our leverage and maintenance have achieved pushing it further within our target area.

More on the ’21 financial year in a minute as I want to further expand the financial performance of the ’20 financial year that we achieved prior to the impact of COVID-19, generally focusing on comparable financial results.

Start with beer. Net sales increased 8%, mainly due to 6% shipment volume growth and lower prices. The growth rate of exhaustion for the year was 7.5%, while the growth rate of exhaustion for our import portfolio increased by 8%. Wie erwartet war das Wachstum des Verarmungsvolumens höher als das Wachstum des Sendungsvolumens, was hauptsächlich auf den Vorteil des Versandzeitpunkts zum Jahresende 19 zurückzuführen war, der sich während unseres Geschäftsjahres 20 umkehrte, von dem die meisten im vierten Quartal auftraten. Die Bruttomarge für Bier stieg um 120 Basispunkte auf 55,6%, was auf günstige Preise und Wechselkurse zurückzuführen ist. Unsere betrieblichen Kosten- und Effizienzinitiativen tragen dazu bei, die Auswirkungen der Inflation auf Kosten wie Material, Arbeit und Fracht auszugleichen. Das Marketing in Prozent des Nettoumsatzes stieg um 70 Basispunkte auf 10%, was hauptsächlich auf höhere Investitionen für die Markenfamilien Modelo und Corona sowie auf die Unterstützung unserer Innovationsaktivitäten, einschließlich Corona Hard Seltzer, zurückzuführen ist, die am oberen Ende unserer vorherigen Leitlinien lagen Angebot.

Aufgrund der oben genannten Faktoren erreichten wir eine Rekordmarge von 40% für das Gesamtjahr, was einer Verbesserung von 70 Basispunkten entspricht.

Umzug in den Wein. Der Nettoumsatz ging um 6% auf das Sendungsvolumen zurück, was einem Rückgang von rund 8% entspricht. Die Nettoumsatzergebnisse für das Gesamtjahr übertrafen unsere vorherigen Erwartungen vor allem aufgrund der stärkeren Mix-Vorteile unserer Strommarken im vierten Quartal, die von The Prisoner Unshackled und Meiomi angetrieben wurden. Das Erschöpfungsvolumen ging um 5% zurück, während die Erschöpfung der Strommarken um 2% zunahm. Wir sind weiterhin zuversichtlich, dass unsere Premiumisierungsstrategie funktioniert, da sich die Trends bei den Strommarken nach Abschluss des Geschäftsjahres 20 beschleunigten.

Die operative Marge verringerte sich um 50 Basispunkte auf 26%, da Mixvorteile und günstige VVG-Kosten durch höhere COGS mehr als ausgeglichen wurden, was hauptsächlich auf gestiegene Traubenkosten und eine Steigerung des Marketings in Prozent des Nettoumsatzes aufgrund unserer Premiumisierungs- und Innovationsaktivitäten zurückzuführen ist. Die Unternehmensausgaben lagen etwas besser als unsere vorherigen Prognosen und lagen mit 224 Mio. USD um rund 13% über dem Vorjahreswert. Der Anstieg war hauptsächlich auf einen Anstieg der Versicherungskosten, eine höhere Anreizvergütung und einen Anstieg der IT-Ausgaben zur Unterstützung unserer SAP S / 4HANA-Implementierungen zurückzuführen. Diese Erhöhungen wurden teilweise durch eine Reduzierung der Beratungskosten ausgeglichen.

Der vergleichbare Basiszinsaufwand für das Jahr stieg um 11% auf 429 Mio. USD. Dies spiegelt hauptsächlich zusätzliche Zinsaufwendungen im Zusammenhang mit der Finanzierung unserer zusätzlichen Investitionen in das Wachstum von Canopy im November 2018 wider, die teilweise durch unsere Schuldentilgung im Geschäftsjahr 20 ausgeglichen wurden. Unser vergleichbarer Basis-Effektivsteuersatz ohne Canopy-Aktiengewinn lag bei 16,1% gegenüber 18,2% im Vorjahr. Diese Verbesserung war auf niedrigere effektive Zinssätze aus unserem Auslandsgeschäft zurückzuführen, die teilweise durch niedrigere aktienbasierte Vergütungsleistungen ausgeglichen wurden. Während die aktienbasierten Vergütungsleistungen auf Jahresbasis niedriger waren, war die Leistung im vierten Quartal höher als erwartet, was die Günstigkeit des Steuersatzes gegenüber unseren vorherigen Prognosen erhöhte.

Lassen Sie uns nun die Ergebnisse des vierten Quartals überprüfen. Der Nettoumsatz mit Bier stieg um 9%, hauptsächlich aufgrund des Sendungsvolumenwachstums von 7% und günstiger Preise. Das Wachstum des Erschöpfungsvolumens in unserem Importportfolio zeigte eine anhaltende Stärke von über 11%. Unter Berücksichtigung der ungünstigen Auswirkungen von Ballast Point stiegen die gesamten Bierverarmungen um 10,8%, einschließlich des Vorteils eines zusätzlichen Verkaufstages im vierten Quartal. Die operative Marge für Bier verringerte sich um 120 Basispunkte auf 39,3%, da höhere Marketing- und VVG-Kosten teilweise durch Preis- und COGS-Vorteile ausgeglichen wurden. Der Anteil des Marketings am Nettoumsatz lag um 8,7% oder 230 Basispunkte über dem vierten Quartal des Vorjahres, was auf Marketinginvestitionen und Ausgabenzeiten zurückzuführen war. Der Nettoumsatz von Wine & Spirits stieg im vierten Quartal um 1%, während das Versandvolumen um ca. 1% zurückging. Wie bereits erwähnt, haben Power-Marken weiterhin die Mix-Vorteile gesteigert. Die operative Marge stieg um 120 Basispunkte auf 28,9%, hauptsächlich aufgrund von Mix-Vorteilen und geringeren Marketing- und VVG-Kosten.

Beim Übergang zum Free Cashflow des Geschäftsjahres 20, den wir als Netto-Cashflow aus laufender Geschäftstätigkeit abzüglich CapEx definieren, haben wir einen Rekordwert von 1,8 Mrd. USD gegenüber 1,4 Mrd. USD im Vorjahr erzielt. Dies entspricht einer beeindruckenden Steigerung von 34%. Die Verbesserung des Free Cashflows spiegelt einen starken operativen Cashflow und niedrigere Investitionskosten im Biersegment wider. CapEx lag mit 727 Mio. USD oder 18% unter den Ausgaben des Vorjahres und entsprach unseren jüngsten Prognosen. Darin enthalten waren CapEx in Höhe von ca. 520 Mio. USD für die Erweiterung unseres Biergeschäfts in Mexiko. Darüber hinaus haben wir bis zum Geschäftsjahr 20 insgesamt rund 700 Millionen US-Dollar an Kapital für unser Mexicali-Expansionsprojekt ausgegeben.

Übergang zu unseren Gewinn- und Verlust- und Cashflow-Zielen für das Gesamtjahr ’21. Angesichts der beispiellosen COVID-19-Ereignisse, die sich fast zeitgleich mit dem Beginn unseres Geschäftsjahres abrupt und dramatisch auf die Verbraucher auf dem Markt auswirkten, und angesichts der damit verbundenen Unsicherheit, Volatilität und rasanten Entwicklungen, die sich im März entwickelt haben, tun wir dies Ich halte es derzeit nicht für vernünftig oder angemessen, formelle Finanzrichtlinien für das Geschäftsjahr 21 vorzulegen. With that being said, we thought it would be helpful to highlight some of our key financial targets assuming a normalized environment for fiscal ’21 prior to COVID-19 as reference as you think through your modeling and scenario work given the changing marketplace dynamics.

For pre-COVID-19 fiscal ’21, the beer business targeted net sales growth of 7% to 8%, which includes 1% to 2% of pricing within our Mexican portfolio. Including the impact of the Ballast Point divestiture, organic net sales growth is 8% to 10%. Operating margin in the 39.5% to 40% range as investments for the Corona Hard Seltzer launch as well as inflation headwinds primarily related to glass, raw materials, transportation and labor costs in Mexico are expected to be greater than the benefits from product pricing and productivity initiatives.

Moving to Wine & Spirits. For pre-COVID-19 fiscal ’21, the Wine & Spirits business targeted net sales and operating income decline of approximately 30% to 35%. This assumes the revised Wine & Spirits divestiture transaction with Gallo and the separate divestitures of Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy and the concentrate business close around the end of Q1 fiscal ’21, while the separate but related agreement to divest the Nobilo Wine brand to Gallo closes by the end of Q2 fiscal ’21. Lastly, the plan to retain the Cook’s and J. Roget sparkling wine brands is also included in our pre-COVID-19 target for fiscal ’21.

Our pre-COVID-19 expectation for Q1 Wine & Spirits results assumed a decline of 25% to 30% in sales and operating income due to the following factors: unfavorable Q1 FY ’21 comparison due to a very strong quarter last year for the brands to be divested; sales of the Black Velvet brands are not included in this year’s Q1 result as a result of the divestiture late last year; and distributors have ample supply of brands targeted for the Gallo divestiture as they assumed a fiscal ’20 year-end close on the transaction.

Our retained portfolio of power brands in the Wine & Spirits business, including Cook’s and J. Roget, targeted net sales growth of 2% to 4% on a pre-COVID-19 basis for fiscal ’21. Other pre-COVID-19 target assumptions include: interest expense in the range of $385 million to $395 million; comparable tax rate, excluding Canopy equity and earnings, of approximately 18%; weighted average diluted shares outstanding targeted at approximately $195 million; and operating cash flow in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion.

This is a good spot to discuss a few items around capital management and deployment. As you would expect, we are reviewing in detail all expenses and capital expenditure plans for refinement and flexibility to make sure we prioritize and optimize this spend given the current business conditions and economic environment. While our Wine & Spirits EBIT is moving down in fiscal ’21 due to the planned divestitures, we are maintaining our current quarterly dividend rate. In addition, we remain focused on our goal of returning significant capital to shareholders, balanced between dividend payments and share repurchases. However, in the short term, given the uncertainty around the COVID-19 impact on our business, we will be maximizing free cash flow and utilizing that free cash flow to reduce debt and leverage. We believe longer term, we retain the full flexibility to fulfill our $4.5 billion commitment over time.

In closing, I want to reiterate that Constellation is a strong cash flow generator, has ample liquidity and financial flexibility. We remain focused on prudently navigating through the challenging environment presented by COVID-19, and we’ll look to provide updates, including full year guidance, as more factors become known. With that, Bill and I are happy to take your questions.

Questions and Answers

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Bonnie Herzog with Goldman Sachs.

So I wanted to get some clarification on the Mexican government’s decision which determined that alcohol is nonessential. And I just wanted to make sure I understand what you’re sharing with us today that, if I heard you correctly, you are not suspending your production, but what I’m hearing is a lot of the other brewers are suspending. So I just wanted to make sure I heard you correctly. And then curious to hear how you see this situation evolving and maybe what your contingency plans are. You did share with us some of the, I think, finished inventory that you have on hand to meet the U.S. demand. But I just kind of wanted to understand where you’re at with that specific situation.

——————————————————————————–

Sicher. So as we stand today, we are currently operating. We also have, as I noted in my script, roughly 70 days through the system at either — and that does not include at retail, that is purely that we have or our distributors have. So we are fairly confident that we will see no disruption at retail from our operations, and we’ll be able to meet consumer demand as it continues.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Kaumil Gajrawala with Crédit Suisse.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Bill, I think you mentioned that you’re working through a series of options on what’s going to happen with Mexicali. Like obviously, we don’t know which of those options you’ll take. But could you at least give some insight on what your options are from this stage?

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

We’re not prepared to go through what the exact options are. What I would say is this, we had a very productive meeting with the President and his team. I think there is a mutual agreement that we have been a strong player in Mexico for 30-plus years and that, that strong relationship is going to continue and that we will have solutions for the long term to make sure that we are able to meet the strong consumer demand that we continue to have for our brands. So while I’m not prepared to talk about the specificity of that, we are very comfortable that our discussions will yield strong medium- and long-term benefits for our business.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Vivien Azer with Cowen.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

I was just hoping to go to the on-premise, off-premise mix still very helpful in terms of contextualizing the revenue mix. But Garth, I was wondering whether you could offer any insight into the margin differential given the presence of kegs in the on-premise. And then as a follow-up to that, is it possible for you guys to move cans and bottles that are no longer being sold in the on-premise into the off-premise with your distributors?

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Thanks for the question, Vivien. So to your first question, the margin differential, there’s no margin differential for us between on- and off-premise because that goes through — that all goes through distributors. So same margin for us. As it relates to the question as can we move product out of the on-premise to the off-premise…

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

And let me touch on that, Vivien. In many instances, distributors will pick up and redistribute supply where necessary or where a particular channel like on-premise has effectively closed in many markets. So yes, that, in fact, often does occur. Obviously, there’s some format differences in terms of what people use in particular channels. But yes, it does occur. Just to reiterate a piece of your question as well, we are multiple points across both beer, wine and spirits, less reliant in on-premise than the industry overall. So our business has been skewed historically and still is to the off-premise channel, which in an instance like this is very valuable. But that’s not to say, as you’ve heard, that we haven’t recognized the many challenges that our friends in the on-premise are having at the moment. And we, as a company, and many of us as individuals have made significant contributions to help those who are in need at the moment and who have run into very challenging times for those who are in the on-premise.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Bryan Spillane with Bank of America.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Garth, maybe just 2 quick modeling ones for you. One, in terms of the on/off-premise split for spirits and — Wine & Spirits and beer, could you give us a sense in the fiscal ’21 plan that was unaffected by COVID, what was the growth expectation in those 2 channels? So what were you expecting for home versus growth at home? And then second, if you could give us a sense within both segments of just fixed and variable costs as we kind of want to run through sensitivity to be able to get a rough sense of fixed and variable costs.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Now Bryan, would you mind repeating the first part of that question around the margins? I just — I didn’t quite catch that.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

So the second part is just trying to get an understanding of what is fixed versus variable costs within both the beer and Wine & Spirits segments.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Yes. OK. So the fixed versus variable cost is, for both businesses, is they skew highly towards variable, call it somewhere in the neighborhood of 2/3 variable and 1/3 fixed, maybe a little bit higher in some cases. On the beer side, the variable costs really are around freight and packaging. And in Wine, it’s grape cost and packaging. Then I believe your — the first part of your question was around the on-premise versus off-premise growth rates. And for on-premise growth rates, we were modeling in flat, and for off-premise, it was mid-single digits.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Nik Modi with RBC Capital Markets.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Bill, just a question on retail. I mean we are hearing that resets are being pushed back — spring resets are being pushed back. And I just wanted to get an understanding of impacting you guys because, obviously, there’s a lot of new products coming in the marketplace. Corona Seltzer has gotten into the market, but not at full distribution. So if you could just give us some of the puts and takes in terms of how that’s going. Are you getting just more space as your A-level SKUs and replace of some of the new products that were going to come out in the market? Any thoughts around that would be helpful.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Sicher. Sie wetten. We’re seeing — first of all, obviously, there was — and particularly in March, there was a lot of heavy-up pantry-loading, people buying particularly those brands where they had a lot of comfort. And of course, many, many of our brands across beer, Wine & Spirits all fit into that. So that was obviously very helpful. Keeping in mind, Nik, the seltzer, much like Refresca did, goes into a different space. And seltzer has obviously been a very hot category. You see a lot of that product on the floor with us and with competitors as well. So — and we’ve already — in just the first month, our team and our distributors have done an outstanding job of getting the product out in the market. We’ve almost achieved 50% ACV in the first month, which is, again, record speed.

So we think as time goes forward, you’re going to continue to see core SKUs, critical SKUs being very important. And in fact, we have made some adjustments in our production footprint to make sure that those core SKUs are fully available throughout the supply chain because that’s something that we think will occur in the near-term until consumers spend more time in stores. We’ve also seen a very rapid uptick in things like 3-tier e-commerce, click and collect. Our company had its single biggest, in Wine, had our single biggest direct-to-consumer week we’ve ever had last week as consumers, again, found alternate ways to continue to buy our products.

So I think just to summarize that, you’re going to continue to see critical SKUs being stronger distribution positions. But we’ve been very pleased with our distributors’ ability to continue to get critical new products. Remember, most of the new things that we’re doing this year are master brand extensions. So they are consistent and part of strong brand families. That, particularly at a time like this, I think, is important because the consumer often, during recession- or recessionary-type behavior, seeks out those core brands that they have a lot of personal comfort with. And again, our brands, fortunately, are part of that set.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Dara Mohsenian with Morgan Stanley.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

So I wanted to ask more of a longer-term question. In past cycles, we’ve seen some trade-down occur in the beer category in a recessionary environment, including back in 2008, 2009. Can you just spend some time discussing how your product portfolio might be more or less at risk from a macro slowdown versus past cycles on a theoretical basis, sort of ex the COVID situation, you’re at a much higher share level today, your brand mix has changed over time? So I just was curious for your perspective on the degree of trade-down risk or macro sensitivity maybe versus what we’ve seen in the past cycles?

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Yes. And I joked with Garth earlier today. I guess if you’re old enough, you’ve been through a couple of these cycles, so I have. What we expect to see is this. Brands are even more important at a time like this because many people are seeing the opportunity, and our category is one of those, for simple pleasures in life. Let’s face it, the more people are sheltering in place, the more that they look for those small pleasures in life. And our category is one of those that addresses that. But you often see even stronger brand behavior that occurs during this time. So let’s take our Woodbridge wine brand example. We have seen significant pickup in the month of March for that brand because, as I said in my script, it’s a tried-and-true brand. People know it. They appreciate the quality for the price/value relationship that exists there. And we’ve seen quite a bit of an uptick against that brand.

We’ve seen the same thing with Kim Crawford and Meiomi and The Prisoner, brands that the consumer appreciates and likes. Similarly in beer, when you have a brand like Modelo, that’s the #4 brand now in the entire U.S. beer business, you’ve got a brand that has a great deal of trust and you’re seeing the trends that support that. Fortunately, Modelo and Corona are 2 of the most trusted brands in the consumers’ mind, and therefore, we feel very comfortable that we will actually get a disproportionate amount of benefit that occurs when people go to the more tried-and-true brands. That’s what we saw in 2008. That’s what we saw in the previous recession before that, that those tried-and-true brands end up winning. And we think our brands are well positioned across beer, wine and spirits to take advantage of that. There’s a little less experimentation during a recession environment. And that’s why those core brands, like ours, will do very well.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Lauren Lieberman with Barclays.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

My question was just continuing on the — going back to the conversation about Mexico production. If we do, in fact, get to a place where you need to curtail production, even though that you’ve had no disruption to the retail and to sell-through, how should we think about the margins, right? So if you shut down the plant for a month, we think you get a good amount of pressure on margin, but does that even out when you ramp back up as you come out of this? So just kind of thinking about a very, very short-term question, but just trying to understand how we should think about that impact on profitability.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Well, again, I’m going to repeat myself, but I hope you’ll bear with me on it. We continue to operate in Mexico. And as long as that is a consistent statement, and we expect that it will be, we wouldn’t expect that there would be any significant issues around our margin structure. Obviously, a lot of things factor into that, not the least of which is the peso and various other things that occur during times like this. But I think the best way to think about it is we have 70-plus days in the pipeline for our beer business, and we expect to have no disruption in our ability to produce product and deliver it to retail.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Kevin Grundy with Jefferies.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Bill, I wanted to pick up on the on-premise, off-premise dynamic. I know this is a difficult question to answer, and I can appreciate that you don’t want to give guidance, but maybe even qualitatively, I think what a lot of investors are kind of wrestling with is how much of the unprecedented weakness in the on-premise channel is potentially going to be captured in the off-premise. And we’ve seen big pantry-loading at this point, but really hard to make conclusions on what’s going on in terms of how quickly consumers are going to — will destock their pantries. So any comments you have potentially on how much of the on-premise weakness will potentially be offset by the off-premise?

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Sicher. Sie wetten. Admittedly, this is somewhat unprecedented. So I think we need to all be careful with specificity of answers because in the other recessionary periods, while you saw decreases in the on-premise, you didn’t have shutdown in the on-premise. So it is a little different. With that said, channel shift is not unusual during recessionary times. And you’re obviously seeing that now, in part because the on-premise is, in many markets, is largely closed. What — again, if you are in the 85% to 90% range for us in the off-premise to start with, the need to see some increase in channel shift is less significant than it is for someone who is more weighted to the on-premise.

Let’s take March as an example. And admittedly, there was some pantry-loading that occurred during that month. It more than made up — the off-premise more than made up for the on-premise loss that occurred during that time frame. It was an excellent month. But we’re always reticent to be — to project that forward because you don’t know what the consumption profile will be. I’ll repeat what I said a minute ago because I think it’s a very true comment. People look for small pleasures in their life when you are in situations of recession. Multiply that by the fact that most of us are now sheltering at home. Those small pleasures — our business is one of those small pleasures. And I think that will be advantageous for our business going forward.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

As long as we’re on the on- and off-premise question, let me just go back to clarify Bryan’s question around the growth rates related to on- versus off-premise. Bryan, I gave you a bit of an incomplete answer. So what I gave you is 0 on-premise growth and mid-single digits. That was really for Wine & Spirits as you think about their total sales being in that 2% to 4% range. On beer, total sales, we’re targeting to be 8% to 10% on an organic basis. So the on-premise would be in the sort of low to mid-single digits and off-premise would be the remainder.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Rob Ottenstein with Evercore.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit about how you may be adjusting your marketing spend and what sort of flexibility you have on your contracts. Obviously, you do a lot with ESPN. A lot of sports, UFC and a lot of these events just aren’t going to happen. So is there maybe some kind of breakout that you can give us in terms of what is fixed for this year or let’s say, the calendar year, next 12 months, and what areas you can possibly save or redirect?

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Sicher. It’s — this is also, as you would expect, a bit of a moving answer. Some things you’ve seen have been postponed. Therefore, we are not — while we may not spend it in the first quarter, we might well spend it when the events do occur, assuming they do. What we have done is that we have adjusted — Jim Sabia and his team, in both Wine & Spirits and in beer, have done a fair amount to move to more digital and social media efforts, which is actually good. That’s very consistent with where the consumer is going anyway. So we do have quite a bit of flexibility to move things around. When you have cancellations, let’s take the NCAAs. That is a cancellation. So choices are then made as to whether or not we reproportion that type of spend that we have into other formats or we don’t. Those decisions are ongoing. It would be difficult to give you a definitive answer at this point in time around that. We will try to do that going forward as we more thoroughly understand what is canceled versus what is delayed. Until we have a better handle on that, it would be very difficult. But suffice it to say, one of the traits that we have seen with our marketing group is to be very nimble, and they are being very nimble, adjusting on the fly to more digital and social environments from things where we can’t do live sports, as you know.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Andrea Teixeira with JPMorgan.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

As a follow-up on the comments about the production in Mexico, in your discussions, Bill, with the Mexican government, in order to stay open, could you prove that your production facilities are safe enough to remain operational through the end of April? And then as a follow-up to the margin commentary, how much of your Mexico business denominated costs are hedged at this point in light of the devaluation of the Mexican peso?

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

So Garth, I’ll take the first half of that. Let me just tell you some of the things we’ve done. And we’ve done this in Wine & Spirits as well as beer, and I think it’s important. As I said, our employees are our #1 priority. We are testing for temperature as people enter our facilities. We are keeping social distancing in our facilities to make sure that people are safe. We have changed how we run shifts in our plant to make sure there are not an overlap of shifts in case there are any issues that occur with people’s health. So we are doing everything humanly possible to make sure that we continue to operate in a safe and effective manner within all of our operating facilities. The same is true of that in New Zealand and Italy as well. So first and foremost, we are taking great care to make sure we are operating correctly.

I think that will likely be respected by the government of Mexico. They have obvious concerns for their entire economy as our country has great concerns for our economy to make sure that people are being protected. And I think the kind of steps that we are taking to make sure that we are protecting our people, we believe, is best-in-class. We are keeping track of everything possible to ensure the safety of our employees, and that effort will continue. Garth, do you want to touch on the second piece?

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Sure, on the hedging piece. So as it relates to both commodities and on currency, we’re current — for the current fiscal year, fiscal ’21, we are hedged on both fronts in excess of 80%. We are using this period of time though as we see some movements on commodities and in currency to layer in additional hedges for the next couple of years. So we could see some further benefits in coming fiscal years.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Laurent Grandet with Guggenheim.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

So 2 follow-up questions, actually. One, you said you will focus on the core brands going forward, I mean, and that makes sense. I would like to understand if Corona Seltzer is considered as a core brand and being — will be one of your focus points for the next 2 months. That’s one question. And the second one, I’m sorry to come back on this manufacturing in Mexico, but this morning, again, I mean, one of your competitors said that on Sunday, April 5, Grupo Modelo, will suspend beer production and distribution operations. So as you’ve got 70 days of inventory, and obviously, you want to be kind of a goodwill with the Mexican government on the Mexicali brewery subset, so why — I mean there is something I don’t understand. Why are you — have you decided to go against some of the government decision in that specific subset?

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

So let’s tackle your first question, which is Seltzer. Certainly, our Corona brand family, since we approached 150 million cases of product in fiscal ’20, is one of the critical things and critical brands that we have within our portfolio. The Seltzer, as you know, is one of the fastest-growing subsegments within the alcohol beverage business as well. Therefore, the combination of the great Corona branding plus the hot category of seltzer is a wonderful combination, and we’re expecting that that’s going to be an important part of our success story for fiscal ’21.

I do need to be very clear with you. We are not doing anything against what the government of Mexico is suggesting. We certainly — our company is known for respect, being respectful of the laws and approaches of any company, of any country in which we operate, and that certainly will continue. I have no comment regarding a competitor and what they are choosing to do or not choosing to do. I personally would suggest you ask them. What I would say is, today, currently, we are operating, and we will continue to do what’s appropriate under the restrictions that apply or don’t apply in any company and in any country in which we operate.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Bill Kirk with MKM Partners.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

So on the 70 days of inventory in the system, how much of that is in Mexico? But I guess, it will show up in the 10-K, but how much of it is in Mexico? And how much of that is actually allowed to leave Mexico and into the United States? Is that allowed to come over the border right now?

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

So to answer your question, the vast majority of that answer is in the United States between either the inventory at our distributors or in our DCs. So the vast majority of it, I would say, in excess of 80% of that’s already in the United States.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Bill Chappell with SunTrust.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

I just want to go back to Mexicali, and I understand you can’t talk about where it goes from here. But can you maybe give us an update on how much money has been put into it? And then any kind of color on how you’ve got this far down the path and we got to this stage?

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Yes. So I’ll take the first part of that. To date, we have spent approximately $700 million in CapEx in Mexicali.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

So what I would say is that there are a lot of decisions that have been made as time has gone on. As you know, there have been changes in government during the time that this facility has been started. What I would say is this. We’ve been operating in Mexico for 30 years. It has been a tremendous partnership with the people of Mexico and with the government of Mexico and with the local states within Mexico. We remain extremely confident in our long-term ability to meet the consumer needs in the United States for the critical brands of Modelo, Corona, Pacifico and other related brands. So I don’t feel that it does anyone any good to micromanage the approach to the situation. What I would say is we’re going to have a very solid solution for our long-term prospects, and we certainly appreciate the government’s engagement with us on that topic.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

Our next question comes from Sean King with UBS.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

I got a wine sale question. Is it safe to say that the escalating COVID-related work stoppages and disruptions could have an impact on the, I guess, achievability of the new timing? Or was that already baked into your new outlook?

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

So thank you for the question. Now we think that the COVID situation is baked into the current time line. That being said, I don’t know how much more disruption COVID-19 could have in terms of the government’s ability to work. But I can tell you right now that the FTC continues to be actively engaged in our conversations and in the review of this process, and we’ve factored all of that into the time line that we provided.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

I’m not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Bill Newlands for any further remarks.

——————————————————————————–

——————————————————————————–

I would just like to thank everyone for joining our call today, particularly in these challenging times. I believe we’ve done an excellent job of building vital momentum in fiscal ’20 as we head into what admittedly will be a volatile start to our new fiscal year. Through our strategic initiatives and priorities, we are positioning Constellation for sustained long-term success, and we’ll continue to quickly adapt to the rapidly changing market dynamics as we navigate through fiscal ’21. As the environment evolves and more factors become known over the next few months, we hope to be able to provide much more clarity on the prospects for our business for the year in which we are in.

I would like to thank you all again for joining the call, and I hope you and your loved ones remain healthy and safe during this unprecedented time. Vielen Dank.

