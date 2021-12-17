Producer prices in Germany are rising at their fastest rate in 70 years.

Producer prices in Germany are increasing at their fastest rate in 70 years.

In November, natural gas prices increased by 83.4 percent, while electricity prices increased by 48.0%.

According to data released on Friday by Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), producer prices rose at the fastest annual rate in 70 years in November.

In November, the producer price index for industrial products increased by 19.2 percent over the same month the previous year.

“This was the highest increase since November 1951 compared to the same month the previous year,” Destatis said in a statement.

In November, the index increased by 0.8% from the previous month, according to the report.

Energy price increases, according to Destatis, were the primary cause of the historic rise.

“Energy prices as a whole were up 49.4 percent in November 2020 and 1.2 percent in October 2021,” the report stated.

