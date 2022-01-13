Producer prices in the United States increased by 9.7% in December, the highest level on record.

In December, producer prices in the United States increased by 9.7%, the highest level on record.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to Labor Department figures released on Thursday, producer prices in the United States increased 9.7% year over year in December 2021, reaching a new high.

Last month, the producer price index, which measures changes in the price of goods and services from the perspective of producers, was expected to show an annual increase of 9.8%.

The November figure was increased from 9.6% to 9.8%.

The increase in December was “the largest since 12-month data were first calculated in 2010,” according to the Labor Department.

In December, the producer price index increased by 0.2 percent over the previous month, falling short of the market expectation of 0.4 percent.

The November increase was also revised up to 1% from 0.8 percent.

In December, core producer prices, which exclude food, energy, and trade, increased by 0.4 percent over the previous month.

On an annual basis, the core producer price index increased 6.9% in December, which was also a record high.

Consumer prices rose 7% year over year in December, the highest annual increase since June 1982, according to the Labor Department.