Protected against pandemics, work continues in the cleanest room in the world

(Bloomberg) – A two-hour drive south of Amsterdam in Veldhoven, workers dressed in protective clothing from head to toe in huge assembly halls. Before entering the inner sanctuary of the facilities, they wear meticulous masks, gloves and special socks. A single dust spot or hair can have devastating effects on production. The result of all this careful process is an environment that is 10,000 times cleaner than outside.

And since the corona virus is spreading around the world, it may be the safest place to work.

The teams are part of ASML Holding NV, which has a de facto monopoly on the extreme ultraviolet lithography machine industry needed to produce next generation chips. Each piece costs around 150 million euros each and is mainly shipped to the United States, Korea and Taiwan, where companies like Intel Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., known as TSMC, rely on faster, cheaper ones and more energy efficient semiconductors.

ASML manufacturing workers work in an environment that is literally protected from the coronavirus pandemic that has forced millions of workers around the world to isolate themselves from colleagues to slow the spread of the disease. With the rest of the Netherlands and much of the continent closed, work in the VMLhoven cleanrooms from ASML has continued largely unimpeded, which may give the company an advantage if corporate life returns to normal.

“So far we have been able to keep our production going,” said Frits van Hout, ASML’s chief strategy officer, ASML. “The situation is of course dynamic. We face challenges because our suppliers are directly or indirectly affected with every block. “

keep distance

Like other companies, ASML has implemented a number of contingency measures – from segmenting employees to creating disaster plans at a key supplier – to continue manufacturing manufacturing facilities for chip manufacturers around the world. The employees are divided into two teams and examined for virus symptoms using infrared thermal imagers at the entrance to the clean room in Veldhoven.

The story goes on

Social distance protocols are in place, and the company has distributed morning and night shifts to ensure that groups don’t meet, ASML said.

Cleanrooms are highly specialized infrastructures that are expensive to set up and maintain, and are difficult to replicate in other industries. The biggest risk for the company is not so much the confiscation of its own business, but a possible division of its 5,000 suppliers, 790 of whom provide materials and equipment that are used directly to manufacture the ASML systems.

In addition to its highly hygienic working environment, ASML has the advantage of producing machines that are considered to be almost recession-proof, as they are in an industry that is about to take another technological leap: high-speed 5G networks.

On the right way

“Most customers want EUV, and if ASML cannot deliver due to such a factor, they will have to wait until the next quarter because you cannot get it anywhere else,” said Marcel Achterberg, Executive Director for Equity Research at KBC Bank Valuable EUV -Machines are the size of a bus. Customers can order older devices, but EUV offers better resolution, smaller components, and improved performance of the chips it produces.

They are also an important source of income for ASML customers. According to Masahiro Wakasugi, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, by the end of next year half of TSMC’s revenue will depend, at least in part, on some EUV processes.

Nina Kao, spokeswoman for TSMC, says that mass production of the most modern 5-nanometer chips from TSMC using EUV is still on track for the first half of 2020

For more items like this, visit bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay up to date with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Video transcript