PUBG Mobile Update 0.18.0 Available on May 7; New patches Available for Miramar 2.0

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Tencent has provided patches on the latest PUBG Mobile update 0.18.0 as it goes live on Thursday, May 7. Players can expect some major changes in the popular mobile game, including totally remixing Miramar, a new Royale Pass for Season 13, having canted sights as an option, and new anti-cheat measures.

The developers will no longer take the game offline on Android and iOS. However, the new patch will require quite a lot of room for installation–about 1.97 GB of storage space on Android, and 2.21 GB on iOS devices.

“Players on different versions won’t be able to invite one another, so be sure to update as soon as possible,” Tencent said in a message.

For a month, PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 has been in beta and now also includes the new Canted Sight attachment which allows using two scopes.

Also, WIN94 rifle is coming with a default 2.7x scope and it appears to be saved for Miramar 2.0. The updated map will also come with new visual changes, redecorated locations and the new Golden Mirado.

Meanwhile, available on May 13 will be the new Jungle Adventure in Sanhok classic mode content, new P90 weapon in Arena Mode, new guncraft finishes as well as Brand New EvoGround Experience Bluehole Aside from Royale Pass Season 13: Toy Playground, rewards like One Radio, 2,888 BP, and three lieutenant parsec backpack.

Miramar 2.0 will have the biggest change once the update goes live. From the map to its main theme, players can expect an overhaul.

From its classic map, new additions and changes will make the track more exciting. First, an Oasis will be added in the north while the Ruins will be on the northwest part of the map. There will be more housing areas, roads, and resources, so players can pick their landing spots and battles wisely.

Also, a racetrack has been added which runs through the entire map, perfect for motorheads. There will be a Golden Mirado, which is a new Miramar map vehicle that will spawn on the map only once, so better be the first to claim it. In addition, get energy drinks or painkillers from vending machines available throughout the map; you can get lucky to get up to eight drinks at once.

A new theme is also available for download to be able to visit the Miramar main Lobby and music. You can also have new achievements and receive rewards for completing events. Meanwhile, there is a possibility for sandstorms in some Miramar areas.

Overall, PUBG Mobile update 0.18.0 might be one of the most significant patches the game has ever had. With Miramar, the second pass makes the locale sounds pretty exciting.

With add-ons like an oasis, racetrack, and vending machines, the new version seems more fun than the original. Meanwhile, the new theme of the Season 13 Royale Pass offers more unique and whimsical frills, which are unusual for PC and console builds.

The PUBG Mobile is available both on Android and iOS while the 0.18.0 update will go live on Thursday, May 7. Make sure to update the game to kick off the fun.

Read also: NEW CLOTHES! Animal Crossing: New Horizons Offers New Dressings For Avatars