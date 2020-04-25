Q1 profit of Beijing-administrated enterprises reaches 7.1 billion yuan

At a recent video conference on the economic situation during the first quarter of 2020 held by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of People’s Government of Beijing Municipality (Beijing SASAC), it was announced that enterprises administrated in Beijing achieved an operating income of 322.11 billion yuan during Q1 this year, with total profit reaching 7.1 billion yuan.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Beijing SASAC has responded quickly, focusing on both epidemic prevention and control measures, as well as work resumption, in an attempt to minimize the impact of the epidemic and to achieve the goals and tasks for the year.

Zhang Guilin, director of Beijing SASAC, explained that Beijing-administrated enterprises are performing slightly better than expected and have achieved solid results despite such factors as the COVID-19 epidemic and the extension of the Spring Festival holiday.

Specifically, total operating income and profit formed a “V-shaped” reversal in the first quarter-with performance bottoming out in February, and then March overtaking January. Among the 20 industrial sectors, a total of 14 achieved profits. Among them, 10 enterprises, including Beijing Capital Agribusiness & Food Group Co., Ltd, Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd., Beijing Investment Group Co., Ltd., Foreign Enterprises Service Corporation (FESCO), Bank of Beijing, Beijing Rural Commercial Bank, and Beijing Public Housing Center, got off to a flying start, achieving growth of both operating income and total profit.

Most enterprises achieved a stable economic recovery. Meanwhile, the growth of month-on-month earnings of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd, Beijing Electronics Holding Co., Ltd, and Beijing Enterprises Group outperformed others.

This has been a hard-won achievement in view of the epidemic’s impact, as enterprises have worked to turn the potentially negative impact into an opportunity. Beijing Capital Agribusiness & Food Group Co., Ltd ordered some of its fresh food branches to work in full swing, while FESCO launched new products by creating a shared employment platform, and also held online recruitment drives to help companies resume work and production.

The epidemic has also driven companies to accelerate transformation and upgrading, and enhance their competitiveness through technological innovation. Beijing Electronics Holding Co., Ltd launched an R&D center project for semiconductor equipment platform innovation, promoted the next-generation of nanotechnology key technology development, and carried out research into AMOLED display technology. Meanwhile, Beijing Fashion Holding Co., Ltd has been researching materials for face masks and has developed disposable antimicrobial mask patches. It is currently working on developing reusable bacteriostatic masks.