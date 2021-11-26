Range Rovers were the first SUVs, and they are still the best 50 years later.

Range Rovers were the first SUVs on the market, and they are still the best 50 years later.

‘They were always expensive, but the model has evolved into a huge range of fast, go-anywhere luxury vehicles in the last 30 years,’ says the author.

I recently visited a new type of car museum near Matlock, Derbyshire, on the outskirts of the Peak District, for lack of a better term.

For lack of a better word, I say for lack of a better word because not only could I get very close to the exhibits, but visitors could also take some of the cars outside and drive them.

The Great British Car Journey exhibition commemorates a century of British automobile production from 1920 to the present day.

From the small family cars of the 1920s and 1930s, such as Austin 7s and Morrises, to the flashy Americanized models of the 1950s and 1960s, such as Fords, Vauxhalls, Triumphs, Rovers, Hillmans, Humbers, and, of course, Jaguars, there is something for everyone.

Then there are the less exciting British Leyland products of the 1970s and 1980s, all the way up to the much-reduced variety of vehicles produced in Britain in the last 30 years.

Apart from the nostalgia, the fact that most of these cars were family saloons struck me as particularly interesting.

There are very few saloon cars for sale now, according to the lists of new cars in What Car magazine and similar publications.

Executive saloons such as Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, and Audi are for sale, though even those manufacturers list mostly hatchbacks, MPVs, estate cars, and SUVs.

With the exception of BMW 3 Series saloons, the best-selling cars in 2021 are all family hatchbacks or SUVs.

After the recent expansion of London’s ultra-low emissions zone, where my daughter lives, I realized I needed to change my car.

When I first purchased a family car many years ago, the decision was simple: saloon or estate.

Later, we had a hatchback and an estate car, and when the children’s belongings became too much, we had what were then known as people carriers, or family vans in the United States.

I didn’t like them because they were difficult to park and lurched from side to side on bends.

This was the first of them.

