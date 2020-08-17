Rare Kew Gardens 50p sells for £230 – do you have one in your wallet?

A RARE Kew Gardens 50p coin has sold on eBay for £230 – 460 times its face value.

Only 210,000 of the commemorative coins were ever released into circulation making them a must-have for collectors.

It’s considered to be one of the rarest coins out there because the mintage is so low.

To put it in perspective, the sought after Mrs Tiggy-Winkle 50p from the Beatrix Potter collection was released with a mintage of 8.8million.

Meanwhile, more than 17million of the Samuel Johnson dictionary 50p coins were entered into circulation.

It’s topped ChangeChecker’s scarcity index for the past few years, as it’s still a huge hit among collectors.

But this particular coin still sold for more than expected – Coin Hunter’s eBay valuation tool values it at around £160.

The 50p has been circulated but it’s in an “excellent condition” which helps push up the price.

Coins that are in a mint condition are more valuable to collectors who typically part with larger sums of cash to get their hands on them.

It was listed on eBay for £150 and the auction only lasted a day before the sale price reached £230.

Three bidders battled it out to score the highest price, with 11 bids being placed.

Kew Gardens’ coins were originally released in 2009 to celebrate 250 years of the Royal Botanical Gardens.

The coin features one of the garden buildings at the UNESCO World Heritage Site; the Chinese Pagoda built in 1761.

If you find one in your change, you should check the date on it first.

The Royal Mint reissued a batch of the coins in 2019 as part of a collection to celebrate 50 years of the 50p.

Even though they never entered into circulation, the 2019 version fetches up to £74 on eBay.

Before selling your coin you should think about getting it verified by the Royal Mint as it could push up the price even more.

They won’t be able to value it for you but they can provide you with a letter to confirm that it is legitimate.

To find out how much it’s worth, you can like about sending it off to be valued by an auction house, for example, Chards.

Or you can check to see how much they sell for on eBay by looking at the sold listings to give you a realistic idea of what yours is worth.

Also remember to factor in listing fees before deciding whether to sell the coin.

We recently reported how a rare “double strike” £1 error coin sold on eBay for £282.

Other minting mistakes have been found with the coin too – an error during the minting process made one coin look like a “fried egg” and it sold for £112 on eBay.

Fifty pence coins with other designs could actually sell for more online – here’s our guide to the most valuable ones that you should look out for.