Real estate: confinement convinced them… to leave the city

Confined confinement because of the coronavirus has shaken up their building projects. Timothé and Morgane, Parisian lawyers, will move to Lyon (Rhône). Myriam, researcher, chose the Dordogne.

As for Grégory in Metz (Moselle), he terminated the compromise of selling an apartment because he now only plans in a house with a garden.

“The RER is the old world”

Timothé and Morgane, lawyers in Paris

For Timothé Lefebvre and his wife Morgane, confinement was a real “click” for their real estate project. Until two months ago, this lawyer at the Paris bar made almost daily trips by RER between his bright two-room apartment in downtown Sceaux (Hauts-de-Seine) and his office in Paris . “What I do in the office, I can do from home, says the young man of 27 years. Customers are very comfortable with telephone contacts, video calls. We have learned to communicate differently. “

The couple’s idea is now to leave their pleasant rental of Sceaux at 1200 euros to acquire an apartment with two more rooms (one bedroom and an office) in the “quiet and pleasant” 6th arrondissement of … Lyon.

The two liberal lawyers, specialized in labor law, will continue their professional activities in Paris. “Instead of going back and forth by TGV from Paris to Lyon for an audience, I can do the opposite,” projects Timothé. In the TGV at least we can work. The RER is the old world. We love this city of Lyon. We have family in Grenoble. This is where we now want to buy. “

“I want a skyline that is not that of the next building”

Myriam, 26, researcher in Paris

For Myriam, a 26-year-old researcher, it will soon be a big leap: leaving the quiet house she rents for 700 euros at the end of a small private lane in Montreuil (Seine-Saint-Denis) to buy in the Dordogne. “I have been thinking for a while with relatives about setting up a small eco-community,” emphasizes the young woman. A place centered on our strong links with nature, an open, spacious place, with a horizon line that is not that of the next building. “

If Myriam had been thinking for a long time about living in the beautiful landscapes of the Dordogne, confinement and teleworking have completely convinced her. “I was perhaps afraid of leaving behind opportunities specific to Parisian life, analyzes the young woman of 26 years. But to be thus violently confronted with confinement in a city, which, for a long time, tended to depress me by its greyness and its frantic rhythm and conversely, to suddenly rediscover, by the force of things, some simple but forgotten pleasures like painting or writing … all this confirmed to me that the time of departure had struck. “

Myriam will keep the same job in Paris. The only requirement posed by his employer: live near a station to be physically present at the most essential meetings.

Metz city center during containment.

“I want a house with a garden”

Grégory, 33, civil servant in Metz

For Grégory Zlatoper, confinement was a revelation. “I no longer want to live in an apartment. My choice is final: I want a house with a garden, ”explains the 33-year-old official. A week before the start of confinement, Grégory had signed a sales agreement for a 110 m2 apartment in the city center of Metz (Moselle). Purchase price: 320,000 euros.

“I have asserted my right of withdrawal and as the circumstances are exceptional, I should be able to curb the costs,” he presumes. But that is not the most important. “Even if I went to work on foot two days a week, I had a very bad time with these two months of confinement without access to the outside,” says Grégory. I want a small house, a patch of green without vis-à-vis and I will increase the budget if necessary. “