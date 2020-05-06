Real estate: this is the rush on the house with garden ads

Confined to their homes since March 17, the French dream of a breath of fresh air. Ile-de-France residents did not wait for confinement to flee the bitumen. Orange calculated that 1.2 million of them had deserted Greater Paris between March 13 and 20, heading to Normandy, Brittany or Vendée. Normal: according to an Ifop survey for the Consolab firm, 36% of French people are confined to an apartment, a third of which have no balcony, terrace or garden.

For many, this house arrest served as a trigger. According to an OpinionWay poll for Artemis brokerage, one in ten (11%) are now thinking about buying a house with a garden. They are 15% among residents of the Paris agglomeration and 24% among 24-35 year olds. Without doubt, the experience of confinement will serve to accelerate the will of the French to escape stress, pollution and the hassle of transporting life in the city. Wish reinforced by the leap forward of telework practiced during confinement by millions of employees.

Brittany, the most highly rated destination

“The consultation of the advertisements of houses for sale exploded since the beginning of confinement”, notes Se Loger. In April, searches for apartments on the real estate portal plunged 20% in Paris, 12.5% ​​in the near suburbs and 8.3% in the outer suburbs. Conversely, they climbed 5% for properties located in the provinces. Brittany is the most rated destination with a consultation of the advertisements of houses for sale which jumped by… 17%.

“We have a 5% increase in house searches and an extension of the geographic perimeter,” confirms Corinne Jolly, the president of PAP. Fr. We see that the criterion of transport time decreases in favor of the quality of life criterion. With the hope of telecommuting, doing an hour by train becomes acceptable if only two or three times a week. And if you are afraid of going to bars or to the cinema, the advantage of living in the city is still less obvious. “

The areas sought are those where goods are accessible, in the outer suburbs around Paris, in the Oise, and in cities such as Tours (Indre-et-Loire), Chartres (Eure-et-Loire) or Reims (Marne) located one hour by train from Paris.

Are all cities under the same banner?

“After weeks of confinement, of course that the urban dream of greenery but will they move to the countryside? I have a doubt ”, nuance Nicolas Gay, boss of the online agency Welmo.