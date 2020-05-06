Real Estate: Will Coronavirus Lower Prices?

It is the anxiety of the sellers: that the Covid-19 crisis forces them to sell off their apartment or their house. According to the real estate portal Se Loger, they were one in two (52%) in April to fear a fall in prices, against one in ten in February, which will push them “to realize their project as soon as possible”.

And, according to the May Best Agents barometer, 40% of sellers prefer to postpone their project for a few months in front of buyers tempted to play down auctions. “Buyers are already anticipating a 10% price drop,” confirms Thomas Lefebvre, Scientific Director of Best Agents.

At the end of confinement, the discussions therefore promise to be harsher and longer. “The market is going to tighten,” confirms Nicolas Gay, founder of the online agency Welmo. The sellers, the most eager to sell, will no doubt be forced to accept offers that are lower than their expectations. Favorable to sellers before the crisis, the balance of power should necessarily tilt a little more in favor of buyers.

“In the big cities, the demand for tertiary executives who are less threatened in their jobs will remain strong and the price drops will be less marked”, nuance Thomas Lefebvre. In Paris, where the 10,000 euros per m2 mark was crossed in the summer of 2019, “prices will just calm down,” he continues. Despite everything, in the capital and its close suburbs, the studios in particular should continue to tear themselves away at high prices. “In Paris or Lyon (Rhône), there are no real concerns about prices,” says Orpi president Christine Fumagalli.

Up to – 30% in some places?

It remains to be seen how prices will develop between now and the end of the year and in 2021. “I don’t have a crystal ball but I don’t believe in a catastrophic scenario,” reassures Yann Jehanno, boss of Laforêt. During the 2008 subprime crisis, prices had fallen in one year by 7% in France before recovering 10% in two years. “

Christine Fumagalli expects in tight areas where demand will remain far above supply a slight readjustment of prices “by – 5% and maximum – 10%”. In rural areas, on the other hand, where buyers were already lacking before the epidemic, “there could be a real price correction in places approaching – 30%”.