Recent Class Action Lawsuit Could Cost Binance Billions of Dollars

Binance is one of several large cryptocurrency firms named in a series of recent class action lawsuits. If the lawsuits go south for this global company, it could end up costing them billions of dollars.

Roche Cyrulnik Freedman has recently brought eleven class action lawsuits against some of the biggest names in the crypto space, including Binance. To learn more about these cases, Cointelegraph spoke with Kyle Roche of Roche Cyrulnik Freedman, who shared his rationale behind these litigations:

