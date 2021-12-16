Recent trends in the housing market, and whether property investment is a good idea in 2022

Recent trends in the housing market, as well as whether investing in real estate is a good idea in 2022.

Even after the stamp duty holiday ended, house prices were at a 15-year high.

Tom Stevens looks at the trends.

As the threat of another lockdown looms over the economy, Britons’ obsession with house prices and the future of our offices and shops has returned to the forefront of their minds.

Furthermore, there is a three-pronged assault on our property values’ sanctuary.

First, there’s the virus itself, which has resulted in unanticipated social changes in remote working patterns, leaving landlords with rent voids, vacant floor space, and the threat of more to come as workers stay away.

Second, interest rates are expected to rise in the near future as the Bank of England attempts to rein in price inflation.

As a result, mortgage rates will likely rise, making home ownership even further out of reach for many.

Finally, since 2015, a change in planning regulations has allowed property developers to convert former commercial and office buildings into homes, altering the property landscape and potentially flooding the residential market with more affordable, accessible homes.

The influential Halifax index indicates that UK house prices have reached a 15-year high.

But why is that?

“I can’t see prices or rental yields going down any time soon,” says Pippa Kent (not her real name), a rental agent in high-end residential property for a national company in Surrey and Berkshire.

The simple fact is that there is a supply shortage.

“The sales are flying off the shelves.”

Ms Kent believes the property industry misjudged the impact of the first lockdowns and the end of the stamp duty holiday, both of which it saw as potentially disastrous for home prices.

Prices in most of the country appear to be rising after a brief dip, particularly in London and the south-east.

“Many people have realized that commuting is unnecessary and have relocated away from high-priced areas to gain more space,” Ms Kent says.

“Homeowners have taken advantage of the downturn in London, which is still down, to upgrade to more space.

“More stock is desperately needed.”

Convert warehouses, former industrial parks, and unused offices.

