Recipe for Ikeas Köttbullar: Make meatballs yourself

Some people only accept the way to the next Ikea because of something: they want to enjoy the delicious Köttbullar. But we currently have to do without the meatballs due to the lockdown.
Good news for everyone who already misses the popular delicacy: you can now make it yourself at home. Because the Swedish furniture chain has published the recipe for the meatballs.
An exhilaration during the Corona period
“We know that many of our customers in Switzerland are currently missing their beloved Köttbullar,” says Lorena Lourido, Country Food Manager at Ikea, in a press release. Therefore it would be obvious to publish an alternative for at home.
Lourido further emphasizes: “It is currently difficult for many to stay at home. That is why we want to help make life a little easier and more pleasant for many people. »
The recipe for at home
- Mix the two types of hack together. If there are lumps, then break them open. Add the onion, clove of garlic, breadcrumbs and egg and mix everything well. Next add the milk and season with salt and pepper.
- Shape the hack mix into small balls. Place the balls on a clean plate, cover and place in the fridge for two hours.
- Fry the balls in a frying pan with oil on all sides over medium heat.
- If the balls are brown, put them in a fireproof form, cover and cook at 180 degrees or 160 degrees in a fan oven for another 30 minutes.
- Melt the butter in a pan. Slowly add the flour, stirring constantly, and heat the flour in the melted butter for two minutes. Gradually add the broths while stirring. Add whole cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard, bring to a boil and let the sauce thicken. Stir further.
- When the meal is ready, there is only one thing left to do: enjoy! Good Appetite!
