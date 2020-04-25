Recipe for Ikeas Köttbullar: Make meatballs yourself

RADEK MICA / AFP 1/4 For many it is the highlight of a visit to Ikea: the so-called Köttbullar in the restaurant of the Swedish furniture chain.

RADEK MICA / AFP 2/4 Because of the corona virus, meatball lovers now have to do without the delicacies. But Ikea responds to the crisis and publishes the recipe.

zvg 3/4 The popular Ikea meatballs including tasty cream sauce can now also be prepared at home.

zvg 4/4 Served with potatoes, the meatballs taste particularly good.

Some people only accept the way to the next Ikea because of something: they want to enjoy the delicious Köttbullar. But we currently have to do without the meatballs due to the lockdown.

Good news for everyone who already misses the popular delicacy: you can now make it yourself at home. Because the Swedish furniture chain has published the recipe for the meatballs.

An exhilaration during the Corona period

“We know that many of our customers in Switzerland are currently missing their beloved Köttbullar,” says Lorena Lourido, Country Food Manager at Ikea, in a press release. Therefore it would be obvious to publish an alternative for at home.

Lourido further emphasizes: “It is currently difficult for many to stay at home. That is why we want to help make life a little easier and more pleasant for many people. »

The recipe for at home

Mix the two types of hack together. If there are lumps, then break them open. Add the onion, clove of garlic, breadcrumbs and egg and mix everything well. Next add the milk and season with salt and pepper. Shape the hack mix into small balls. Place the balls on a clean plate, cover and place in the fridge for two hours. Fry the balls in a frying pan with oil on all sides over medium heat. If the balls are brown, put them in a fireproof form, cover and cook at 180 degrees or 160 degrees in a fan oven for another 30 minutes.