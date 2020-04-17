Regions Financial Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1

Investing.com – Regions Financial (NYSE: ) reported on Friday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Regions Financial announced earnings per share of $0.15 on revenue of $1.41B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.29 on revenue of $1.46B. That with comparison to EPS of $0.38 on revenue of $1.45B in the same period a year before. Regions Financial had reported EPS of $0.4 on revenue of $1.48B in the previous quarter. Analysts are expecting EPS of $0.24 and revenue of $1.47B in the upcoming quarter.

Regions Financial shares are down 48% from the beginning of the year , still down 49.54% from its 52 week high of $17.54 set on December 16, 2019. They are under-performing the which is down 13.72% year to date.

Regions Financial’s report follows an earnings beat by UnitedHealth on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $3.72 on revenue of $64.42B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.63 on revenue of $64.18B.

JPMorgan had missed expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $0.78 on revenue of $29.07B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.28 on revenue of $29.53B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar

Regions Financial follows other major Financial sector earnings this month