Regulation on optimizing Beijing’s business environment takes effect

Starting today, the regulation on optimizing the business environment in Beijing Municipality has officially entered into force. The move aims to provide a legal basis for the city’s efforts to reform the business sector.

In order to ensure its successful implementation, 18 supporting documents and four relevant platforms have been introduced for both enterprises and citizens, according to the Beijing Development and Reform Commission on April 27.

Online processing to ease burden on businesses

Due to the coordinated efforts between the city’s public resource trading system and service platform, a total of 19 business steps involved in the city’s road maintenance projects have gone digital, including online bidding, contract signing, invoice submission, and payment receiving. The necessary time required will also be reduced from 331 days to 74 days.

With the online processing of projects in such sectors as transportation, water utilities and engineering investigation, it is expected that some 100 million yuan (around $14.1 million) concerning the purchase, printing and binding of paperwork will be saved, and over 75,000 on-site events will be reduced accordingly.

In addition, the regulation proposes exploring and implementing a commitment system for enterprise fixed asset investment projects in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area and other qualified areas. This will greatly reduce the time spent during the approval process.

As of April 26, a total of 59,992 enterprises in Haidian, Chaoyang, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Tongzhou, Daxing, Shunyi and Yanqing districts have applied for business registration through the new system, accounting for 90% of the number of similar businesses in the same period last year. The average efficiency of approval has also been improved by about 60%, thereby ensuring the smooth registration of businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One-stop measures to improve efficiency

According to the regulation, a one-stop service will be provided to market entities for registration, transaction and tax payment when transferring real estate. For many estate agents, this means that they will no longer need to wait in line at the registration hall to complete their business.

At present, Beijing has cancelled the on-site real estate verification process for companies regarding non-residential buildings. As of April 24, a total of 36 non-residential real estate transactions have been completed among enterprises in the city.

Regarding the difficulties facing companies going bankrupt, the regulation also expounds on information inquiries, business handling, property disposal, and credit repair for bankruptcy.

Statistics show that between May 1, 2019 and March 31 this year, Beijing’s courts applied the “bankruptcy rescue system” to 18 companies. A total of 143.49 billion yuan of debt has been properly handled, whilst 3.41 billion yuan of investment has been provided to these companies, and 1.27 billion yuan of idle assets has been reused

Government-enterprise communication to optimize financing services

According to the regulation, more credit support will be given to SMEs concerning their first loan as well as loan renewals. An online identity authentication system based on blockchain technology will also soon be introduced for enterprises, so as to simplify the necessary paperwork.

As of April 26, the city’s center for loan renewals of enterprises, which was established on August 22, 2019, has accepted 1,085 applications, of which 1,070 have been approved, totaling 6.28 billion yuan.

To date, over 60 million yuan in financial costs has been saved by companies, and average financing costs have been decreased by 3%. This has greatly eased the burden on private SMEs with regards to loan renewals.

Building on this successful practice, Beijing established the center for first loans, which prioritizes private companies, MSMEs and high-tech startups.

In addition, the regulation proposes the establishment of a normalized communication mechanism between government and enterprises. Relevant information will be accessible via the city’s 12345 service hotline.