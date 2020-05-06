Relaxation of “corona restrictions” drops gold prices

<div id = “firstBodyDiv” data-bind-html-content-type = “article” data-bind-html-compile = “article.body” data-first-article-body = “

And gold fell in immediate transactions 0.1 percent to $ 1700.14 an ounce by 0524 GMT, while fell in futures trading in the United States 0.4 percent to 1706.10 dollars.

Italy and the United States joined a group of countries that eased isolation measures on Monday to revive their economies.

However, investors remain concerned about the escalation of tensions between China and the United States after President Donald Trump threatened new fees to China because of its handling of the outbreak.

Gold, which is already an alternative during times of political and economic crises, rose 18 percent last year as a result of a tariff war and lower interest rates in the United States.

Gold also gained 12 percent since the beginning of the year, with the Federal Reserve keeping the interest rates near zero and pumping trillions as urgent financing for financial markets in the United States.

For other precious metals, palladium rose 0.6 percent to $ 1858.91 an ounce, while platinum lost 0.3 percent to $ 763.56 and silver fell 0.4 percent to $ 14.77.

“>

And gold fell in immediate transactions 0.1 percent to $ 1700.14 an ounce by 0524 GMT, while fell in futures trading in the United States 0.4 percent to 1706.10 dollars.

Italy and the United States joined a group of countries that eased isolation measures on Monday to revive their economies.

However, investors remain concerned about the escalation of tensions between China and the United States after President Donald Trump threatened new fees to China because of its handling of the outbreak.

Gold, which is already an alternative during times of political and economic crises, rose 18 percent last year as a result of a tariff war and lower interest rates in the United States.

Gold also gained 12 percent since the beginning of the year, with the Federal Reserve keeping the interest rates near zero and pumping trillions as urgent financing for financial markets in the United States.

For other precious metals, palladium rose 0.6 percent to $ 1858.91 an ounce, while platinum lost 0.3 percent to $ 763.56 and silver fell 0.4 percent to $ 14.77.