Remembering The Jolly Giant, the Glasgow toy store raided by kids while they were sleeping

These toy heaven warehouses, more than anywhere else in Glasgow, brought a smile to the faces of small children…

Being a good child in Glasgow nowadays might entail your parents taking you to the movies, McDonalds, or Loop and Scoop for a cone.

However, there was once a time when The Jolly Giant was the place to be for the little ones.

In a time before Geoffrey the Giraffe (the Toys ‘R’ Us mascot) was knee-high to a grasshopper, the big warehouse was crammed with every toy you could imagine, and siphoned cash out of a Glasgow parent’s wallet or purse.

With stores in Rutherglen and Jordanhill, it was likely that if your parents were driving you along Glasgow Road or through the Clyde Tunnel and up Crow Road after you’d been a good nipper, you were on your way to see the big bearded fellow.

The Jolly Giant was truly Glasgow’s toy mecca, having opened in 1980 and operating until the company’s demise two decades later.

The toy store advertised itself on billboards and on television, with ads showing the giant wielding a big club and’smashing’ pounds off toy prices, with a mascot that looked like Treguard from the children’s adventure show Knightmare.

The same mascot guarded the entrances to stores in Rutherglen and Jordanhill, terrifying half of Glasgow’s children, who had to be dragged screaming past the enormous fibreglass figure.

He did, after all, appear to have come to life and swallowed them up, especially when he leaned forward and exclaimed, “ho ho ho!”

From Buzz Lightyear and Woody figures to Tellytubbies, Transformers, Thundercats, and Tamagotchis, the list of toys that the former young team may have gotten their hands on (courtesy of mum or dad) is endless.

Then there was the original Monopoly, before they started making editions for every cul-de-sac, those radio controlled cars, Zipper Cat from The Get Along Gang, Subbuteo… let’s be honest, we all remember some classic toys.

Yes, The Jolly Giant had it all, and it was so popular that customers in sleeping bags were often seen outside the front door, having spent the night there.

