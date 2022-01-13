Remortgage demand soars as another ‘likely’ interest rate hike approaches.

Demand for remortgages soars as another ‘likely’ interest rate hike approaches.

Many homeowners are locking in lower mortgage rates now before lenders start charging more in 2022, owing to the prospect of much higher inflation.

As the stamp duty holiday came to an end, demand for mortgages to fund home purchases fell.

According to a Bank of England survey, lenders expect home finance availability to increase in the first quarter of this year, owing to a significant increase in demand from existing homeowners looking to remortgage.

After the Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at the end of last year, Andrew Montlake, managing director of London-based independent mortgage broker Coreco, predicted that more base rate hikes would follow.

“In the final months of 2021, remortgages were on fire as rumors of a rate hike grew stronger and stronger,” he said.

“People wanted to lock in low rates as soon as possible.”

Despite lenders’ claims that demand for home purchase finance fell between September and the end of November, Mr Montlake said demand was still strong.

“It’s perplexing that the Bank of England reports a drop in demand.

“We didn’t see that on the ground,” he explained.

Many homeowners are locking in lower mortgage rates before lenders start charging more if the Bank of England raises the base rate again in 2022, according to Ross Boyd, chief executive of mortgage switching platform Dashly.

“Another Bank of England rate hike is likely in the coming quarter, and this will almost certainly feed through into mortgage rates,” he said.

“However, even at those levels, rates are still incredibly low, particularly at lower loan-to-value ratios.”

Lenders are likely to be more cautious and conservative in their lending in the months ahead as they brace for a period of economic turbulence, with inflation soaring and the cost of living really starting to bite.”

I’ve teamed up with LandC Mortgages, an award-winning mortgage adviser, to provide readers with a simple way to find the best deal.

Its advice is invaluable whether you’re buying a house, remortgaging to a better deal, or looking for help with a buy-to-let property.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Remortgage demand explodes ahead of another ‘likely’ interest rate rise