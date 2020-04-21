Rent subsidies ease burden of 926 Beijing companies

The Beijing municipal government has provided over 96 million yuan (US$13.57 million) in rent subsidies to 926 small and micro cultural enterprises in the city to alleviate burdens amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Seeing that rent accounted for over 30% of the total cost of the companies and affected the investment in research and development and human resources, the city started to offer the subsidies since the end of last year before all other cities in the country, said an official of the Beijing State-owned Cultural Assets Administration Center.

According to the city’s policy, companies can receive subsidies of up to 300,000 yuan, and up to 30% of their rents.

The subsidies not only eased the burden of companies and helped them focus on their main business, but attracted more outstanding companies to the area, according to managers of the 798 Art Zone.

Company managers of Beiwen Yingxiang, a cultural enterprise that serves film and television companies, said the subsidies have been very helpful, especially for addressing impacts from the outbreak. Since the company was hit hard by the closure of theaters and the delay in filming, the rent subsidies not only offered a timely help, but also brought the staff great encouragement and strengthened their confidence to overcome difficulties, company managers said.

The rent subsidies extended to Beijing’s tourism sector, which was hit hard amid the outbreak. Sixteen tourism companies have been offered subsidies.

According to officials, the city will add 40 million yuan to fund additional subsidies, and open up applications to more small and micro cultural enterprises.