Research agency: 15,000 to 20,000 stores have closed doors NOW

An estimated fifteen to twenty thousand stores have closed due to the spread of the corona virus, research firm Locatus said on Wednesday. In total there are more than 90,000 stores in the Netherlands. Top man Gerard Zandbergen bases himself on a sample in Zeist.

Locatus expects more stores to close in the coming days; on the one hand because of the health risks and on the other hand because of the absence of customers.

Last Monday, the cabinet reported tighter policies for the stores.

Shops may remain open, but retailers must ensure, among other things, that customers adhere to the rule that 1.5 meters must be kept away.

From now on this must be made clear at the entrance of the store. If shopkeepers do not keep to the agreements, the mayor may decide to close the case.

