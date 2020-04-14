Resident Evil 4 Remake in the Making? Resident Evil 4 Remake in the Making?

Over the weekend, rumors about Capcom working on a Resident Evil 4 remake is circulating online, and now, there are new details about it.

According to a report by VG247, AestheticGamer, a.k.a. Dusk Golem is back with more Capcom rumors–this time surrounding the alleged Resident Evil 4 remake that the company is working on after the success of both the Resident Evil 2 Remake and the Resident Evil 3 Remake that was just released recently.

Based on Dusk Golem’s leaks, the dev team working on the Resident Evil 4 remake is bigger than the teams who worked on the previous remakes and that they have spent longer time prototyping concepts for the fourth installment.

Resident Evil 4‘s rumored remake being led by an Osaka-based studio, M-Two, which was founded by Tatsuya Minami, the former head of PlatinumGames.

However, VGC reported that the game is being directed by the company Red Works, which also directed the recently launched Resident Evil 3 Remake, but that teams from Resident Evil 2 Remake as well as Devil May Cry 5 are helping out.

Additionally, the game has apparently been in the works for nearly two years now and will be out in 2022.

Dusk Golem, a prominent horror game leaker, also pointed out that Capcom is looking closely at feedback from both Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Developer M-Two is also looking closely at the critical response to the latest remake.

Director Shinji Mikami is not directly working on the remake, but Dusk Golem said that the game has his “full approval.”

As of now, there’s no telling whether Dusk Golem’s sources are legit and if the company is indeed working on a third remake, especially since the same leaker has previously shared that Capcom is also working on Resident Evil 8, which would be the franchise’s latest installment.

Nevertheless, all of these are still rumors and should be best taken with a pinch of salt.

Resident Evil 4 was initially launched for GameCube in 2005 and was ported to several platforms, including PlayStation 2, 3, and 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil 3 Remake has already shipped 2 million copies, according to PCGamesN.

Capcom revealed that the sales figure is just within five days since the game was initially launched, so it is likely that the numbers have gone up during the time of writing.

The company disclosed that the number came from PlayStation 4 sales as well as “Xbox One family of devices,” meaning both the Xbox One console and PC via the Xbox Games Store, with nearly 50% were digital download.

For context, the original Resident Evil 3, which was released in 1999, had sold a total of approximately 3.5 million units in total.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil 2 Remake that first launched in January initially had shipped three million copies but has now sold a total of 6.5 million units altogether.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

