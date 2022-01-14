Restaurants in Glasgow that are perfect for Valentine’s Day.

These are the Glasgow hotspots where love is always in the air, with magical spots and lesser-known nooks, Neo-Gothic decor and high-end classics.

Make a note of it now!

Love is in the air, and with Valentine’s Day approaching, we want it to be in our restaurants as well.

We have plenty of suggestions for you, whether you want twinkling lights, cozy nooks, or roaring fireplaces to go with your food and drink.

Everyone has a different type – and a different idea of romance – but these Glasgow hotspots are sure to please.

Consider this your definitive list of restaurants that will make you swoon.

If you aren’t already in love when you arrive at one of these Glasgow venues, you will be by the time you leave.

This architecturally stunning former church with high ceilings makes an impressive backdrop for those who enjoy cosy and intimate nights out with a twist.

Cottiers is the epitome of romance and a haven from the hustle and bustle of the West End.

It’s an alluring place to while away hours over a glass (or several), with lovely lighting, Neo-Gothic decor, and a well-stocked bar.

Friendly service and a menu stuffed with favorite Scottish classics seal the deal, as do twinkling fairy lights, a roaring fireplace, and rich red interiors.

We Glaswegians have never been able to match the wooing abilities of the Spanish.

But, thanks to the exquisite cuisine at the Spanish Butcher, we can come close.

This sultry spot is glamorous, fun, and never fails to impress, with velvet drapes cascading from the ceiling and some of the best cuts of meat in town.

The name of the game is grilling, so go for a perfectly cooked cut of meat with a modern Scottish twist.

None of it is cheap, but true love can’t be measured, can it?

The Bothy, tucked away in one of the city’s most charming corners, is the ideal spot for a romantic dinner for two.

This Ruthven Lane restaurant is ideal for a candlelit dinner for two, with stunning exposed brick details and dreamy foliage sprouting from every corner.

From the gooey goats to the elegant but heartwarming treats on the menu, there’s something for everyone.

