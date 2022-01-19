Retirees in 2022 should postpone filing for Social Security benefits as the retirement age rises.

When it comes to the financial future of their retirement, baby boomers and beyond must make some decisions.

The start of the new year brought with it a new full retirement age for collecting Social Security benefits.

In 2022, those turning 62 will be able to retire at the full retirement age of 67.

Keep in mind that you can begin receiving Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, but the amount will be limited.

You can receive full benefits if you wait until you reach full retirement age.

Your benefit amount will increase if you wait until you reach full retirement age, which is around 70 years old.

It’s critical to understand how your age affects your monthly Social Security benefit.

Delaying a claim if you have the option will result in more money in your pocket.

Your full retirement age (FRA) is determined by the year in which you were born.

To give you an idea of how much your benefit will be cut, if you were born in 1960 and began receiving Social Security at the age of 62, your monthly benefit would be cut to (dollar)700.

If you file for Social Security early, the amount of your monthly check will be permanently reduced.

The original Social Security Act of 1935 set the retirement age at 65 as the minimum.

An amendment was passed in 1983 that gradually increased the age at which full Social Security benefits could be collected.

Over a 22-year period, the retirement age rose from 65 to 67.

The full retirement age is now 67.

Congress cited improvements in older people’s health as a reason for increased life expectancy.

In this article, we detail the exact dates on which Social Security benefits will be paid out in 2022.

In addition, we show when Social Security benefits begin and end.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.