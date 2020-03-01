Retirement: “Despite 49.3, we will fight to the end,” says Laurent Berger

A few hours after the speech of Edouard Philippe this Saturday announcing the use of 49.3, the reactions burst. Opposition deputies have already announced the tabling of motions of censure, several hundred demonstrators marching before the Assembly. What about the social partners? In the middle of a conference on the financing of the pension reform, they were cut off from the ground.

But as Laurent Berger confirmed to us, they expected it. The general secretary of the CFDT, however favorable to a universal system of pensions, regrets especially the lack of precision on “several key points” and the lack of “social justice”. He expects in particular from the Prime Minister that real consideration of arduousness be incorporated into the text.

How do you react to the government’s decision to use 49.3?

LAURENT BERGER. Even if we sensed it, that we could not, on a subject as fundamental as pension reform, bringing the debate to a conclusion was disastrous for democracy. I would add that citizens do not understand anything any more. Now, we need to find other means so that this reform integrates the elements of social justice that we demand.

As a result of these 40,000 amendments tabled, the debate was bogged down …

Yes, there was a stagnation, and 49.3 responds, precisely, to the desire to do away with spending hours to review a point of detail or a comma. But being unable to conduct a calm or substantive debate on such an essential subject is not a good signal in terms of democracy.

At this stage, what are the points which, in your opinion, remain unacceptable in this reform?

The text is not precise enough on several key points. First of all, for the many public officials, often of category C and working in particular in local communities, who have little or no bonuses (less than 20%) in their remuneration. In the current text, the new calculation of future pensions for public officials includes bonuses, which often represent a significant part of the salaries of civil servants. But for public officials who receive little premiums, the CFDT claims that there is a safeguard clause guaranteeing them a level of pension at least equal to what it is today.

And what about the arduousness?

This text also does not give enough information on reparation for the hardship suffered, which we believe should give rise to a possibility of early departure on the basis of the four recognized arduousness criteria in order to respond to the inequalities in life expectancy caused through work. For the time being, the text is too evasive, even if I note that there have been advances on prevention and retraining, and even if the Prime Minister said that he was not closed to these points evolve.

What about survivor’s pensions?

In particular, we ask that reversion rights be granted to unmarried but also PACS couples.

What do you claim to enrich the text?

We ask the Prime Minister to improve the text with real consideration of the arduousness but also the securing of transitions. We also ask that the minimum pension be set at 85% of the minimum wage from 2022 and not from 2025. In terms of family rights, the pension increase per child must be lump sum or at least define a floor to benefit more at low pensions. The part of this increase allocated for maternity must be increased and an additional increase for disabled children must also be included.

What if your requests are not taken into account?

We would say that this reform is a wasted opportunity to establish a universal pension system with more social justice and equality. There are still a few days left for the government to clarify its text and incorporate certain elements into its project. We will continue to fight, although it is clear that this 49.3 returns the ball to the government. Nothing prevents it from inserting our recommendations in its text, at first or second reading, in the Assembly as in the Senate. The battle is not over for us but changes its nature. We will fight to the end.

Do you feel betrayed?

This is not the subject. The problem is that the national representation has not been able to follow through on the debates. I am worried about what it says about the democratic and political debate, but especially worried about the content of the text. This 49.3 hides the debate.

Could you call for mobilization again?