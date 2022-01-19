Review: The Schroder Asian Income Fund is led by seasoned professionals.

Despite having higher yields than many other regions in the world, Asia Pacific is frequently overlooked in terms of income.

The Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in three years last month in an attempt to combat rising prices.

At the time of writing, inflation in the UK* is at 5.1 percent, the highest in a decade, with many expecting more interest rate hikes.

However, we must keep in mind that interest rates are rising from an all-time low of 0.1%.

In the short-to-medium term, they may rise to 1.5-2 percent, but UK homeowners and businesses cannot bear much more.

It may be difficult to believe, but there was a time when your cash savings could earn you a lucrative 10% interest rate.

Interest rates haven’t been this low in over a decade, as the economy recovers from the global financial crisis of 2007-2008.

To put that into perspective, the best five-year fixed ISA currently pays out only 1.7 percent, while an instant access ISA pays out only 0.67 percent**.

The need to find new sources of income has never been greater.

The UK is the most established dividend-paying market, but the pandemic’s challenges have taught us that diversification is beneficial.

This brings me to Asia, a region of the world where long-term growth has always been sought by investors.

But has income been overlooked as a result? I recently read that dividends have historically provided two-thirds of long-term equity returns in the region***.

There are other reasons to be optimistic as well.

To begin with, Asia’s growth is expected to account for 60% of global GDP by 2030****, clearly a benefit for those seeking to increase their income.

Second, and perhaps most importantly, governments across Asia are making numerous efforts to improve the dividend culture.

In 2014, South Korea imposed a penalty tax on excess capital holdings in order to encourage higher dividends, and in 2016, the Securities and Exchange Board of India made dividend policies mandatory for the top 500 listed companies.

The pandemic’s challenges were numerous.

