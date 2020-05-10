Rewe with a special discount campaign: Who now has to pay less

In order to take part in the campaign, you must first send an email with a photo of your identity card and your proof of employment [email protected] send. A photo of the employee ID card or a confirmation of the respective institution with a stamp and signature is sufficient as proof.

If your application is successfully checked, you will receive a confirmation email from Rewe with further information. After you have been activated, you will also receive the 5 percent discount vouchers by email. The next time you shop, the codes can then be scanned at the checkout – either directly from your smartphone or you can bring the printed voucher with you.

Promotions

The vouchers are valid until July 31, 2020 and can be redeemed in all 3,600 participating Rewe branches. The offer also applies to purchases from the Rewe pick-up service.