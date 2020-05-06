Reyl wants to stir up the Swiss market with a digital private bank

(awp) According to a representative survey, the effects of the Corona crisis on the Swiss economy and the labor market are drastic: Almost a fifth of employees believe it is likely to lose their jobs, and almost a quarter of the self-employed expect bankruptcy.

This was announced by the consulting firm Deloitte Switzerland on Wednesday. The consultants assume that a rapid recovery in the economy is hardly realistic. It would take a long time before the pre-crisis level was reached again.

A customer and the hairdresser Giuseppe Decarlo wear protective masks. Recorded on April 27 in Zurich. Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters

According to the survey of 1,500 people of working age in mid-April, the corona crisis had a negative impact on the work situation of 63% of those surveyed. Specifically, more than half (54%) had to reduce the workload.

27% of those questioned had to cut overtime and 24% had to take their holidays ahead, said Deloitte. And 2% of all employees were even fired. Naturally, the catering and tourism sectors were particularly hard hit.

And according to Deloitte, the crisis is far from over. At 71%, a clear majority of employees do not expect to be made redundant. Nevertheless, 12% considered this scenario to be “more likely” and 7% even considered “very likely”.

The self-employed are severely affected by the crisis: according to the survey, 18% have had to close their businesses so far. At 21%, sales fell to zero and a further 38% reported lower sales. The crisis has clearly negative consequences for 77% of all self-employed people.

The future prospects for small businesses and freelancers are also bleak. According to the Deloitte survey, 24% of the remaining self-employed consider it “very” or “rather” likely that they will have to file for bankruptcy.

(Reuters) Geneva’s asset manager Reyl plans to launch a new digital bank next year. The Alpian offer is aimed at Swiss customers with assets of CHF 100,000 to CHF 1 million, as Reyl partner Pasha Bakhtiar said in an interview published on Wednesday by the Reuters news agency.

There are already online banks, such as Swissquote. But with such offers, the investment advice tailored to the customer is limited. “We are therefore convinced that the launch of Switzerland’s first digital private bank will definitely have traction.”

According to their own market research, many younger working clients with investable assets of several hundred thousand francs are dissatisfied with the existing offers in asset management. Most believe that their funds are insufficient for a traditional private bank. On the other hand, they missed personal service at the institutes active in mass business. In addition, it is often difficult to find their way around their online investment offerings without in-depth financial knowledge.

At Alpian, the customer should one day not get acquainted with an investment opportunity by means of difficult-to-read PDF documents, but through a 60-second video clip. Previously, the platform would make an investment selection based on artificial intelligence that would take into account personal interests and the risk profile. If necessary, a customer advisor would also be available via video chat.

Smartphone banks like the German N26 or the British Revolut have already won millions of customers within a few years. Alpian takes a different approach: fewer customers who use more than just payment and account services and are willing to pay for them. Alpian is currently calculating various price models. In one of these, customers would have to pay 0.5% of the assets under management as a fixed fee each year. That is significantly below the prices of most Swiss asset management banks and is only possible thanks to the digital approach. “Our goal is not only to mix up the offer, but also the existing pricing,” said Bakhtiar. In the base scenario, Alpian is profitable from 80,000 customers.

In a first round of financing, Alpian raised CHF 12.2 million in January, bringing the total value to around CHF 56 million. A little less than a quarter of the shares now belong to investors such as private equity companies and rich individuals, who are 26% reserved for employees. The majority are still in the hands of Reyl and Reyl’s partners. The funds should be sufficient to start operations in early 2021, Bakhtiar said. “We are planning an additional round of financing in the third or fourth quarter of 2020 to raise the regulatory capital that Finma needs before a license is granted.” By the start, Alpian wanted to roughly double the current workforce of a good dozen.

(Reuters) China’s service activity increased in April. The official purchasing manager index (PMI) rose from 52.3 in March to 53.2, as the National Statistics Office announced on Wednesday.

The 50-point mark separates growth and contraction on a monthly basis. The government in Beijing is banking on an upswing in the service sector to revive the economy that has slumped as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, analysts warned that weak consumption and falling global demand will slow the recovery, as many economies have been stalled by business restrictions to curb the virus. The official PMI for composites in April, which covers both production and services, rose from 53 in March to 53.4.

(Reuters) The American entertainment giant Walt Disney has suffered a huge drop in profits due to the corona virus pandemic. The surplus declined more than 90% year over year to $ 460 million in the three months to the end of March. The company announced this on Tuesday (local time) after the US stock market close in Burbank, California. Revenue increased 21% to $ 18 billion thanks to booming TV and streaming offerings. The already lowered profit expectations were largely missed.

However, Disney’s amusement parks, holiday resorts, cruises and fan article shops in particular suffered extremely from the coronavirus pandemic – here, operating profit fell by 58%, although the virus crisis only really spread at the end of the quarter. The streaming business with the flourishing new Disney + video service has grown enormously, but has so far also entailed high costs. The division’s loss of $ 812 million was more than double the prior-year period.

Disney’s new chief executive, Bob Chapek, who took over from longtime corporate director Bob Iger in February, still tried to be optimistic. “The Covid 19 pandemic is having a significant impact on a number of our businesses,” the top manager admitted. However, the Disney leadership is confident that it will weather the crisis well and ultimately emerge stronger. The group had shown enough times that it was “exceptionally resilient”.

Tourists with face masks: The Disneyland Shanghai will open again soon with restrictions. Hu Chengwei / Getty Images AsiaPac

In the quarter just ended, Disney’s amusement parks, one of the company’s main pillars and contributors, were the main victims of the coronavirus crisis. First, international attractions in Asia, for example, had to close, followed by the large theme parks in the USA in mid-March. As a result, high costs are suddenly no longer offset by any noteworthy income. At least Disneyland Shanghai is supposed to reopen on May 11, but with clear restrictions. In total, Disney put the pandemic damage to around $ 1.4 billion in the quarter.

But the film division also groaned under the corona crisis, because of which people worldwide stayed at home, cinemas had to close and studios had to suspend their production work. The division recorded 8% less profit than in the previous year – although there had been promising film starts with “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at the beginning of the quarter. The TV and cable business, however, increased revenues significantly, even if the crisis-ridden sports broadcaster ESPN continues to pull the division down.

The quarterly figures were initially not well received by investors, and the stock reacted afterwards with significant price reductions. The profit was well below market expectations, even if the sales were higher than expected. Investors were particularly displeased that Disney announced that it would suspend the half-yearly dividend payment due to the pandemic. The stock has already suffered a lot anyway – the price has fallen by 30% since the beginning of the year.

(dpa) The meat replacement manufacturer Beyond Meat, which is known for vegan burgers, continues its rapid growth even in the corona crisis. In the first quarter, revenues rose 141% year-over-year to $ 97.1 million (CHF 94.4 million), according to Beyond Meat on Tuesday after the US market closed.

Beyond Meat also posted a profit of $ 1.8 million, compared to a loss of $ 6.6 million in the prior-year period. Red numbers and less sales were expected on Wall Street. The share rose significantly after the exchange. The price has increased by over 30% since the beginning of the year.

Beyond Meat was founded in 2009 and has been listed on the stock exchange since May 2019. The company produces plant-based meat alternatives – without animal ingredients. The burgers now offer various fast food chains. In the corona pandemic in particular, Beyond Meat and the rival Impossible Foods offer welcome alternatives to the classic American meat industry, which is groaning heavily under the crisis.

Meat factories of large manufacturers such as Smithfield or Tyson Foods are considered Covid-19 infection sources and therefore had to close. US President Donald Trump has already applied the Defense Production Act, which was originally intended for wartime, to maintain operations and meat supply.



Complaints about lack of burgers

Nevertheless, the fast food industry is already feeling the lack of meat in the USA. The Hamburg chain Wendy’s confirmed on Tuesday that bottlenecks could occur in some of its fast food restaurants due to the tight supply situation. Customers had previously complained about the lack of burgers on the Internet.

According to an expert from investment bank Stephens, beef products were said to be completely sold out in 18% of all Wendy’s American stores at the start of the week. This shows an evaluation of the online menus. A company spokeswoman did not provide specific information on availability on request. Wendy’s shares fell significantly in the red on the stock exchange.

The large retail chain Costco announced on Monday to temporarily limit purchases of beef, pork and chicken to a maximum of three items per customer. On Friday, the supermarket giant Kroger already granted a limited range of meat on its website. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, wholesale meat prices have already risen sharply.

(Reuters) The biotech company Qiagen expects sales to grow in the second quarter compared to the same period last year due to high demand for test products for the detection of the coronavirus. By contrast, Qiagen does not dare to forecast the full year due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Based on the previous trends, the company listed in the German MDax assumes a net sales growth of at least 12% for the second quarter compared to the second quarter of 2019 at constant exchange rates. Qiagen also expects adjusted earnings per share of at least 40 cents. The company announced this on Wednesday night.

(dpa) Flying could become cheap: If the flight operations start up again on a large scale after the drastic Corona measures, the tickets should initially be cheap, according to the umbrella organization of airlines (IATA). Airlines should stimulate demand with offers, said IATA chief economist Brian Pearce in Geneva on Tuesday. In addition, capacity is certainly higher than demand at the beginning and oil prices are low. The bookings would have increased, but were still significantly below the values ​​before the Corona crisis. Pearce did not expect prices to rise before next year.

IATA does not want to leave the middle seats in the aircraft vacant. The picture shows passengers of the Kazakh airline Air Astana on May 1. Almaty International Airport / Reuters

It would be problematic if the authorities in the fight against the further spread of the virus demanded a distance between passengers and the middle seats in the economy class had to remain free. If only around 60% of the seats can be sold, ticket prices should actually go up 43 to 54% to make up for the failure, Pearce said. With an occupancy rate of just over 60%, according to an IATA analysis, only 4 out of 120 airlines would at least have covered their costs.

There is no evidence that releasing center seats further reduces the risk of infection, said IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac. The association is against such guidelines. Rather, the airlines worked on concepts with fever tests, masks and rigorous hygiene measures. According to IATA, studies suggest that there is hardly any risk of infection on board.

The association is turning around: In April, IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac said that leaving the middle seat was one of the probable conditions for resuming air traffic and should be discussed with governments worldwide. IATA chief economist Brian Pearce said most airlines could not have made money in the past year if a third of the industry’s most-flown aircraft seats had been removed.

(awp) The mood among Swiss consumers is at an all-time low. The Seco confirms previous estimates that the corona virus has severely dampened expectations for general economic development and the labor market.

The respondents assume a severe recession and assess their own financial situation as negatively as it has not since the 1990s, the Seco said on Tuesday. At that time, the Swiss economy suffered a protracted recession with a sharp rise in unemployment.

According to Seco, consumer sentiment dropped to -39.3 points in April from a minus of 9.4 points in January. Above all, the respondents’ expectations for general economic development suffered a severe blow. The corresponding sub-index has dropped to a record-low point of -78 (-7.1).

But expectations for the job market have also deteriorated significantly. Within a quarter, the index of expected unemployment has risen more than ever since it began in 2007 and has almost reached the historic maximum of the financial and economic crisis, as the Seco statement said.

Accordingly, the respondents are also preparing for bad times with regard to their own budgets. The sub-index on the expected financial situation is now -23.6 points (-8.0). According to Seco, comparable values ​​have so far only been recorded in the early 1990s.

The question of whether there is currently a good time for larger purchases has been answered more negatively than ever. This sub-index stands at -48 points (-8.3).

The corona pandemic is depressing consumers’ desire to buy. Inflation was correspondingly low in April. Martin Ruetschi / KEYSTONE

(awp / sda) Inflation in Switzerland fell in April 2020 compared to the previous year. This is due to a number of factors relating to the corona pandemic and how to combat it.

The price level, measured by the national consumer price index (LIK), fell in April by 0.4% compared to the previous month to 101.3 points, as the Federal Statistical Office (BFS) announced on Tuesday. The price level fell significantly by 1.1% within a year. As a result, the values ​​reported for the reporting month are at the lower end of expectations. Economists interviewed by the AWP news agency had expected annual inflation to fall in the range of -0.7 to -1.1%.

The 0.4% decrease in monthly control is due to a number of factors, including lower air travel prices. The prices for hotel accommodation, package tours and fuel have also dropped. However, the prices of vegetables and clothing have risen.

At 1.0%, the drop in import goods was significantly more pronounced than for domestic goods at -0.2%. In a year-on-year comparison, the drop in imports was even more pronounced at -3.9% compared to -0.1%. For the most part, this is likely due to the collapse in the price of petroleum products. These fell by 5.7% on a monthly basis and by 16.7% on an annual basis.

The BfS noted stronger price increases for vegetables, women’s clothing, mineral water and paper goods for personal care, among other things. The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP), which is used to compare local inflation with that in European countries, rose by 0.1% 100.87 points in April 2020 compared to the previous month. From a yearly perspective, this corresponds to a change rate of -1.0%.

gvm. In the 1980s, as a student at Virginia Tech University, Kevin Crofton wanted to be an astronaut. Now the 59-year-old American-British engineer is the CEO of the Flamatter technology company Comet. He should take up his position at the beginning of October at the latest. Comet has thus secured the expertise of a proven industry expert who has been active in the semiconductor industry for 25 years.

After receiving an MBA from the American University and a university degree in aviation, Crofton worked for the US Department of Defense and then for the aviation group Pratt & Whitney. In 1994 he switched to Lam Research in the semiconductor industry. This was followed by management roles at Newport and NexxSystems.

Since 2006, Crofton has headed the UK semiconductor equipment supplier AvizaTechnology UK, which three years later became a management buyout for SPTS Technologies. It was acquired by Israeli Orbotech in 2014. Orbotech and SPTS have been subsidiaries of the American technology group KLA for over a year.

In a statement, Chairman of the Board of Directors Heinz Kundert, who has been in charge of operational management since last summer after CEO René Lenggenhager, expresses his joy at having found a proven expert who knows Comet’s core markets well. Only Comet will not change generations. Kundert will also have to retire in two years, unless the statutes are adjusted accordingly.

(awp / sda / dpa) Bad news for Swiss buyers of chimney diesel in the exhaust gas scandal: The legal service provider Financialright has suffered a defeat in court for a Swiss VW diesel customer. The lawsuit against Volkswagen was dismissed, as the district court in Braunschweig announced on Tuesday.

In the Chamber’s view, Financialright in this case exceeds the powers for debt collection services. The assignment of possible claims by the Swiss to the company registered in the German legal services register is null and void.

In essence, it was about the admissibility of the company’s business model, which had ceded claims from more than 2,000 Swiss diesel customers. Financialright provides legal services in Swiss law, although when registering in the German register no knowledge of Swiss law was required, checked and found to be sufficient.

The only thing that was negotiated was the possible claim of a single car buyer who is said to have bought a vehicle with a EA189 diesel engine in Switzerland. According to a court spokeswoman, the ruling has a signal effect on the so-called class action lawsuit for around 2,000 Swiss citizens with a value in dispute of more than 800,000 euros (Az. 11 O 3136/17).

The judgment is not final. Financialright can appeal to the Braunschweig Higher Regional Court within one month.

(dpa) The Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler has slipped deep into the red. In the first quarter, there was a loss of € 1.7 billion after a profit of € 619 million a year earlier, as the company announced on Tuesday in London. Impairment of business units due to the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic was significant at several hundred million euros. CEO Mike Manley referred to the liquidity of the group in view of the crisis. The available funds would have been € 18.6 billion at the end of March. The company once again strengthened this with a new credit line of € 3.5 billion in April.

Revenue decreased overall by 16% to € 20.6 billion, primarily due to the decline in sales in North America and Asia. Adjusted for special items and before interest and taxes, Fiat Chrysler almost missed an operating loss with a result of € 52 million. This was thanks to the most important market in North America, in which Fiat Chrysler had long achieved the lion’s share of its earnings.

(awp / sda) Swiss companies see themselves in an even more negative situation because of the Covid 19 pandemic than during the financial crisis a good ten years ago. Pessimism spread in almost all industries in April.

Not only that most companies are already assessing their business situation even more negatively than during the 2009 financial crisis. They expect a further deterioration in the coming months, as the economic research center KOF told ETH Zurich on Tuesday. “The corona virus has a firm grip on the economy,” the conclusion.

The pandemic has left its mark on all economic sectors. However, the manufacturing sector can still feed on the first few months of 2020, which were quite strong. Accordingly, capacity utilization changed little during the first quarter. The business situation in manufacturing is not as bad as in the financial crisis.

However, new orders are likely to come in sparingly. When looking to the future, companies are more pessimistic than during the financial crisis.

The construction industry and project planning offices also recorded negative records. According to the KOF, the situation indicator is falling more than ever in the previous month. The situation is similar in the financial sector.

In contrast, the business situation indicator in the hospitality and retail trade has buckled and the situation is very difficult. According to the KOF, the hospitality industry is overrun by the pandemic and business is slumping, the corona crisis has hit retailers particularly hard.

In retail, the business in many sectors has come to a standstill because of measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus. The business indicator has dropped to its lowest level in 15 years.

It doesn’t look much better in the hospitality industry. Tourism is severely restricted and has come to a complete standstill in many places. The companies are currently not hoping for an improvement.

According to the survey, the otherwise successful service sector is also facing a historically difficult situation. The business situation is significantly worse than in the 2009 financial crisis, for example, the KOF continues. The service companies would expect a sharper decline in demand than at that time.

This pessimism pervades many areas of the sector: Both in the area of ​​transport, information, communication and in the areas of economic services and personal services, demand expectations are significantly more negative than during the financial crisis.

(awp / sda) Adecco felt the effects of Corona with full force in the starting quarter. The personnel service provider generated less sales. The bottom line is a copyist because of Corona causes a huge loss. And it gets worse.

Revenue in the reporting currency decreased by 9% to € 5.14 billion, the company said on Tuesday. Adjusted for exchange rate effects and the different number of working days, it also fell by 9% between January and March.

In March alone, there was a whopping 19 percent decline, the company writes. Before that – i.e. before Corona – the sales development in the final quarter of 2019 had failed. The corona measures in many countries would then have caused the demand for personnel services to collapse – especially from the second half of March.

As a result, gross profit decreased by 8% to 994 million and operating profit (EBITA) by 38% to 136 million.

The bottom line was a net loss of 348 million after a profit of 133 million in the same period last year. The main reason for the loss is a goodwill amortization of EUR 362 million. This was done because of an “unprecedented level of forecasting uncertainty regarding Covid-19,” the release said. The writer mainly affects Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

With the figures shown, the employment agency slightly exceeded expectations in terms of sales and EBITA, but the net loss is a surprise: analysts had organic growth of -12.5% ​​in advance (AWP consensus), sales of 4.91 billion. , an EBITA of 131 million and a net profit of 75 million.

For the current quarter, anything but improvement is emerging. As a result, sales fell by around 40% in April. The company is therefore expecting a “difficult quarter”.

According to Adecco, signs of stabilization can be seen in those countries that announced a lockdown early on. In contrast, the volumes in the countries with a later lockdown continued to decline.

The group has a strong balance sheet and liquidity, it is emphasized. As of the end of March, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 1.4 billion euros. In addition, the decline in sales also leads to a decrease in the necessary working capital.

(awp / sda) The industrial group Oerlikon suffered from the Corona crisis in the first quarter of 2020: order intake and sales fell significantly, and operating profit fell by 40%. The shutdown in China made itself felt in the “Manmade Fibers” segment; the surface area felt the start of the lockdown in Europe and other parts of the world.

In the reporting period, sales decreased overall by 15% to CHF 529 million, as Oerlikon announced on Tuesday. Order intake was around 30% lower at 477 million. The order backlog at the end of March was 545 million, which was also significantly lower compared to 652 million a year ago.

The operating result at EBITDA level declined by 38% to CHF 58 million and the corresponding margin decreased to 11.0% from 15.0% in the previous year. The EBIT slumped by 86% to 6 million.

With the quarterly report, the company achieved the expectations of the analysts in terms of sales and exceeded the operating result. However, order intake was well below the estimates.

The outlook for the current year is being withdrawn in view of the corona crisis and the weakness in key markets such as automotive, industry and aviation as well as the high level of uncertainty about future developments.

Measures have been taken to protect employees and to maintain business continuity. Oerlikon has a solid capital structure, strong liquidity and a net debt-free balance sheet, is further emphasized. A plan of measures to safeguard liquidity and reduce costs in all business areas is being implemented. The medium-term goal of an EBITDA margin of 16 to 18% will continue to be striven for.

Management had previously expected a flat to slightly negative development in the current year. The targets for order intake and sales were CHF 2.5 to 2.6 billion and the EBITDA margin after investments and growth initiatives should be between 14.0 and 14.5%.

(dpa) Around five years after a Germanwings plane crashed in the French Alps, the first trial for pain and suffering against Lufthansa began at the Essen district court on Wednesday.

The lawsuits of relatives of killed passengers are being negotiated. Your lawsuit is directed against Lufthansa AG and Lufthansa Aviation Training USA Inc., a flight school in the USA. It is said that the co-pilot of the machine, apparently suffering from depression, was trained there. He is said to have intentionally steered the aircraft against a mountain in the French Alps on March 24, 2015. All 150 inmates died, including 16 students and two teachers from a high school in Haltern am See in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The plaintiffs accuse the flight school and Lufthansa of failures and demand higher pain and suffering payments than those already made by Lufthansa. According to the court, the medical surveillance obligation could also have been a government task. In this case, the flight school and Lufthansa would be the wrong addressees for the lawsuit.

A decision is unlikely to be expected at the court hearing on May 6, 2020.

(awp / sda) PSP Swiss Property made less profit in the first quarter. In contrast, property income has increased. The real estate group is somewhat more cautious about the further course because of the uncertain consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The previous forecast is slightly lowered.

Since there were no special effects in contrast to the same quarter of the previous year, PSP recorded a net profit decrease of almost 40% to CHF 47.9 million in the first quarter. In the first quarter of 2019, the second largest listed Swiss real estate group benefited from a one-off tax effect, sales success and an extraordinary portfolio appreciation.

As PSP further announced on Tuesday, property income rose by 2.2% to CHF 74.0 million. Operating profit (EBITDA excluding property income) fell by 3.1% to 63.3 million. The corresponding net profit fell by 4.8 % to CHF 48.1 million. The average vacancy rate in the CHF 8.1 billion real estate portfolio was 3.2% on the reporting date at the end of March after 3.5% in the previous year. With the figures presented, PSP more or less met analysts’ expectations.

For the year as a whole, PSP now expects EBITDA (without real estate success) of around CHF 260 million and a vacancy rate of around 3.5% at the end of the year. So far, the forecast has been over CHF 260 million or less than 3.5%.

(sda / reu) The US chip manufacturer Intel has bought the Israeli transit app manufacturer Moovit. The purchase price is around $ 900 million, the American company said on Tuesday night.

“Moovit is an acquisition that will fill some very critical gaps we will have in the future,” said Amnon Shashua, head of Intel’s Mobileye car unit in Israel, told Reuters.

Moovit should remain as an independent company and use its technology and data from around 800 million users to drive the development of self-driving “robot taxis” for Mobileye, the company said. The price paid was almost double the valuation of $ 500 million when Moovit last raised money in 2018.

Intel already owned approximately 7 percent of Moovit through a previous investment and is now paying approximately $ 840 million in cash for the full acquisition. “For a company like Intel that has a very systematic plan for how the future should develop, the corona virus should not be a setback. On the contrary, you should look at the crisis and then find opportunities, ”Shashua said.

Intel predicts that the self-driving taxi market will be roughly $ 160 billion by 2030.