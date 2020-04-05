“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author

The past few weeks have undoubtedly been tough for crypto. From February’s highs, Bitcoin fell 36% to hit a low of $ 3,600 in March.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the popular financial book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, sees no need to worry. In fact, the well-known investor recently went so far as to say that it’s time to buy Bitcoin.

In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki stated that the Fed was “counterfeiting […] Trillions of dollars and 0% interest rates make sense to “acquire gold, silver or bitcoin. In a later tweet, he added that the dollar is likely to “die,” which reinforces the case for investing in gold, silver, and bitcoin.

DEATH OF DOLLAR. People desperate for money. Very sad. If government gives you free money take it yet spend it wisely. DO NOT SAVE. Buy gold, silver, bitcoin. Dollar is dying. Silver $ 20. Best Buy for future security. Everyone can afford $ 20, especially with free fake money. – therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 4, 2020

The demand is booming

It should come as no surprise, therefore, that the demand for Bitcoin is booming. The leading American stock exchange Coinbase reported that during the now famous “Black Thursday”, there was an increase in buying interest in cryptocurrencies:

“But apart from a rush, two things are clear: our retail broker’s customers were buyers during the crash, and Bitcoin was the clear favorite. Our customers typically buy 60% more than they sell, but during the crash, interest jumped to 67% as they took advantage of the bottom of the market and saw strong demand for cryptocurrencies even with extreme volatility. ”

Kraken confirmed this statement and wrote in a recent tweet that “there has been an 83% increase in registrations and a 300% increase in reviews in the past few weeks”.

According to previous reports, blockchain analytics company Coin Metrics found that the value of all US dollar stablecoins (USDT, Binance USD, USD coin, etc.) is close to exceeding $ 8 billion – an increase of 20 %.

CM has added Huobi dollars (HUSD) and Binance dollars (BUSD) to their community data. Stablecoin supply in the sample is just shy of $ 8b collectively. My guess is it passes that threshold tomorrow. https://t.co/aEOeZIpiDk pic.twitter.com/B9WPd1mbsM – nic cartbrrrrr (@nic__carter) March 29, 2020

Proof of text: newsbtc

Last update: Sunday April 5, 2020

