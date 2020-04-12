Ripple Integration Brings Instant Payments to Thailand

Digital cash transfer solution, Azimo, has partnered with Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), the earliest financial institution in Thailand, to release an immediate cross-border settlements service from Europe to Thailand with Ripple’s international settlements network, RippleNet.

According to an statement on April 9, the option aims to resolve the difficulties of unstable and also expensive global settlements. They mention that via their system, compensations from Europe to Thailand will take much less than a min to complete.

Proceed Reading on Coin Telegraph