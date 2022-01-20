Rise in food prices exacerbates a ‘dire’ reliance on food banks.

Cost of Living: Rising food prices exacerbate a ‘dire’ reliance on food banks.

The government has been urged to act quickly to ensure that the UK’s social security system keeps pace with inflation.

The number of families forced to rely on food banks as a result of rapidly rising prices is expected to rise, according to charities.

Food costs rose by 5.4 percent in December, which was higher than expected, according to inflation figures released today.

While prices increased across the board, the most significant increases were seen in everyday necessities.

Margarine increased by 27.3 percent in a year, oils and fats by 13.1%, and sauces, lamb, low-fat milk, and crisps all increased by around 10%.

These figures, according to David Carter, CEO of the food redistribution charity City Harvest, could lead to an increase in demand for already overburdened food aid services.

“The number of people using food banks increased dramatically last year, and the new higher cost of living exacerbates an already dire situation,” he said.

“We deliver free surplus food to over 350 charities, including homeless shelters, hostels, refugee housing, community groups, and schools.”

“City Harvest feeds over a million people a month with high-quality food, but the demand is growing in lockstep with inflation.”

The Trussell Trust is one of the largest food bank networks in the United Kingdom, with the public donating over 90% of the food distributed by its food banks.

Between April and September 2021, the organization provided more than 5,100 emergency food parcels to people on average, according to a report released in November 2021.

This equated to at least three parcels being delivered every minute, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2019.

More demand is likely to be seen in the coming months, according to Garry Lemon, director of policy and research at the Trussell Trust. This is especially true given recent benefit changes.

“Families on the lowest incomes will continue to be hit the hardest over the winter months and beyond,” he said, citing the looming cost of living crisis and the £20 cut to Universal Credit.

“Everyone in the UK should be able to afford the necessities of life – but food banks in our network are seeing an increase in the number of people in need.”

