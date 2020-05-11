RIVM reports smallest number of new deaths (16) in almost two months NOW

The number of new hospital admissions and newly reported deaths remains relatively small, according to the daily update of the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). RIVM received reports of 16 new deaths and 36 new hospital admissions.

It is the smallest increase in the death toll in almost two months. On March 18, shortly after the start of the partial lockdown, fifteen individuals were reported to have succumbed to COVID-19.

Last Monday, RIVM reported 26 deaths and 42 hospital admissions. However, it may be that these numbers are smaller because of a slower flow of information to RIVM due to Remembrance Day and the previous weekend.

RIVM writes that the recent figures show that the measures against the spread of the coronavirus have an effect. In the last 15 days, there have been fewer than 100 deaths or hospitalizations, with the exception of April 29, when 145 deaths were reported. In the weeks before, both numbers invariably exceeded one hundred.

On Sunday, both the number of deaths and hospital admissions reached a positive low. With 22 admissions, there was the smallest number of hospital admissions since RIVM started reporting these in the daily update. The eighteen deaths were the smallest number of deceased corona patients since March 19.

In total, more than eleven thousand Dutch people are (have been) admitted to hospitals with a corona infection, and 5,456 inhabitants died. 42,788 people have been diagnosed with the virus, but that number is likely to be many times greater because not everyone is tested.

RIVM keeps a close eye on the relaxation of measures

The figures reported by RIVM do not show the picture of the past 24 hours. There can be a days-long delay between the time of death or admission of a patient and the report that is received by RIVM. Earlier figures will be added later.

RIVM closely monitors the relaxation of corona measures. On Monday, primary schools reopened their doors and hairdressers and other contact professions were able to return to work. The relaxations can be reversed if relatively more people become infected with the corona virus in the near future.

