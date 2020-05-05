Rockstar is Giving Away $500,000 to GTA Online Players! Here’s How To Claim It

Aside from following stay-at-home orders, here’s another reason to keep on playing video games inside. GTA V Online gamers are in luck as its game developer, Rockstar Games, is giving away $500,000 worth of in-game money to all players. Too good to be true?

Earning money in GTA Online is not a monotonous task. Every player in GTA V has the same mission: dominate everyone and become the wealthiest and most powerful player. And knowing that it’s tough to make cash in the game, Rockstar is making life simpler by giving free money to everybody. But how will you declare the $500,000 in GTA Online?

Getting the free $500,000 in GTA Online is simple. According to Rockstar Games, all you need to do is log on and play the game for the first time in May. They will then automatically be sent $500,000 which will be deposited via the player’s Maze Bank account within seven days.

That would only for the whole month of May 2020. We’re still in the first week of May, so if you haven’t claimed the coins yet, then you still have three more weeks to grab it.

Once you’re logged in, you will receive the cash at once in your Maze Bank account. The free money is not that huge compared to the opposite gamers out there, but it’s an excellent way to start saving up. With that cash, you can now have a solid vehicle that you can drive around town.

Of course, the difficult part comes next—knowing what to spend it on. Rockstar has some ideas to help with that, too.

There are many savings offered, including 40% off nightclubs, 40% off the B-eleven Strikeforce, 35% off the Pegassi Oppressor, and a decent 60% off the Declasse Hotring Sabre (thanks, Comic Book). There also are triple awards on business battles right now, too.

There are also other deals on offer for a variety of laser-based weapons, such as 40% off the Up-N-Atomizer, Unholy Hellbringer, and Widowmaker to accompany the ongoing takeover of the game by alien gangs. You can also use your money to spend on a fancy new green alien costume.

In related news, Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives on Xbox Game Pass on May 7, the same day GTA 5 leaves the subscription service. The latter has been available since January, so it’s only been a few months on the service; however, if you’re eager to keep playing, Xbox Game Pass subscribers get a 20% discount if they want to purchase GTA 5 permanently.

GTA Online is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is free to anyone who has Grand Theft Auto V.