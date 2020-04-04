Rolls-Royce expands aero-engine maintenance service network in China

Rolls-Royce has further expanded its services network in boosting the Chinese market with a new maintenance services agreement singed in the helicopter engine sector, according to Rolls-Royce China Thursday.

The agreement is signed between Rolls-Royce authorized maintenance repair and overhaul provider Asia Pacific Aerospace (APA) and H&P General Aviation Services Co., Ltd on helicopter engine support in China.

According to the agreement, the Guangzhou-based H&P General Aviation Services will provide in-country service as an authorized service center for Rolls-Royce M250 and RR300 turboshaft engines for helicopters.

The new agreement will provide authorized service on Rolls-Royce helicopter engines in China for the first time. It gives the company an important foothold in an emerging market with in-country maintenance service and technical support, Rolls-Royce said.

Developed by the British engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, M250 and RR300 engines have powered more than 260 million flight hours around the world. To date, more than 33,000 of these engines have been delivered worldwide, including those serving nearly 80 Chinese customers.

Rolls-Royce is a major global aerospace power and propulsion systems provider, with China being its key strategic market, crucial supply chain hub and manufacturing base.

In 2019, the group achieved annual revenue of 15.3 billion British pounds, around 10 percent of which was generated by its Civil Aerospace and Power Systems businesses in the Chinese market, according to Rolls-Royce China.