Rome Eatery Employee Tests Positive for Hepatitis A and Might Have Exposed Their Patrons

21 SHARES Share Tweet

The world is still trying to win its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, especially Italy, which was among the countries with the worst cases of the virus. While they haven’t yet flattened the curve, new and disturbing news has been reported concerning one employee of a Rome eatery that may have exposed their patrons to hepatitis A, a viral liver disease.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 UPDATE: CT Scans Reveal Half of Hospitalized Children with Coronavirus Have Inflamed and Fluid-Filled Lungs

Based on a report by radio station WIBX 950, the Oneida County Health Department confirmed the case where one employee of a local Rome eatery tested positive for hepatitis A.

According to the news outlet, the employee worked at the LaRoma’s Pizzeria on Floyd Avenue, Rome, while infected and may have exposed their patrons to the disease when they ordered take out from the restaurant.

Anyone who ordered and consumed the food from the eatery from April 27 to May 4 is advised to receive any potential treatment for the disease within 14 days of potential exposure.

They can visit their local hospital or contact the Oneida County Health Department and seek medical attention or get an appointment as soon as possible to prevent contracting hepatitis A.

They will be given the vaccine, which is effective in fighting the virus if administered within two weeks of possible exposure.

Patrons who have also visited and eaten at LaRoma’s between Apr. 20 to 26 are also advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of Hepatitis A and to seek medical attention if they feel unwell immediately.

Read Also: Rats are Starting to Infect Humans With Hepatitis and Nobody Knows How It’s Done

Among the symptoms of this disease include yellow eyes or skin, stomach pain, loss of appetite, fever, vomiting, gastrointestinal problems, joint pain, feeling of tiredness, light-colored stools, or dark urine.

Symptoms could appear 15 to 50 days after being exposed to the virus.

Nevertheless, the transmission of the virus is through consuming any food or drinks or using the utensils that have been handled by the infected patient.

LaRoma’s Pizzeria has already been notified by authorities and is currently cooperating with the health department to conduct further inspections over the coming weeks, as per CNYCentral.

Simply sitting beside the patient or any other casual interaction with them will not transmit the virus, unlike the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 or novel coronavirus that brings the deadly COID-19 disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hepatitis A virus attacks the liver and could cause mild to severe illnesses.

However, most of the patients who contract the viral infection fully recover from the disease and acquire lifelong immunity from it, but there are a number of people who have died from the infection, with around 7,000 deaths in 2016 due to fulminant hepatitis or acute liver failure.

This viral infection is usually associated with unsafe food and water sources, poor hygiene, and inadequate sanitation.

It may also be transmitted through sexual activity, especially between two males.

A vaccine is already available for Hepatitis A. It is given to young children between the ages of one and two to ensure long-lasting protection from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Read Also: COVID-19 Vaccine Might be Released Unapproved; Chinese Drugmaker Will be Testing Top Vaccine Candidate Globally