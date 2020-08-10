Royal Mint release new commemorative £5 coin marking 75th anniversary of the end of WW2

THE intersecting words “war” and “peace” feature on a commemorative £5 coin marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

The lettering design was inspired by inscriptions on war memorials.

“Through courage and endurance” is written on the edge of the coin.

The limited edition £5 has been produced by the Royal Mint and Imperial War Museum.

John Delaney, of the Imperial War Museum, said: “It reminds us of the human cost of war.”

He added that the coin “reminds us of that important period in our history and pays tribute to the sacrifices made by those who fought during this conflict”.

Clare Maclennan, of the Royal Mint, said: “This commemorative coin not only preserves the legacy of this historical moment for future generations but also commemorates the sacrifices made around the world to restore peace.”

Designers Matt Dent and Christian Davies looked into how to chisel lettering and the natural ripples of stone in hand-cut memorials.

They said: “We felt it was important to treat the characters in such a way that the word ‘peace’ dominates, conveying a sense that the horror of war has passed and a new era of peace has arrived.”

