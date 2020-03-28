Rungis market will deliver fruits and vegetables to individuals

The online service, available from next week, concerns deliveries to Paris and its inner suburbs.

Hit hard by the closure of restaurants and markets, the Rungis market will open a delivery platform for fresh fruit and vegetables at home, in Paris and its inner suburbs only. The site “Rungis delivered to your home”, is for the moment inaccessible but will be available from next week, announced this Friday morning the president of the market of Rungis, Stéphane Layani at the microphone of RTL.

Ile-de-France residents will be able to compose their virtual basket of fresh, 100% French fruits and vegetables, and other exclusively short-circuit products, ensures the MIN (Rungis national market), at Parisian.

Even if supermarkets are mobilizing to fill their shelves with French agricultural products to support farmers, “there are sectors where it is more difficult like the tide. We managed to fight against food waste by switching stocks to supermarkets and freelancers but for fish … we lost 80% of turnover“, He explained while calling on the French to go”at your fishmongers“

The boss of the largest fresh produce market in Europe wanted to reassure consumers about the transmission of the virus through food. “We worked from the start on sanitary measures. We started to wash our pavilions better, we created entry and exit airlocks for the public and other barrier measures. We took the lead early, I asked two doctors to advise us and they told us that the virus does not cross the intestinal barrier“, He explained.

“Wash your fruits and vegetables, peel them and eat hot“, Also advised Stéphane Layani.