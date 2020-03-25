Rungis wholesalers in low spirits after markets close

The mood is not very good, eaten away by the gloomy mood linked to the coronavirus.

“Rungis will always be faithful to the job of feeding the French, because it is our job”, reassures the president of the wholesale market in the south of Paris, Stéphane Layani.

Disarray reigns among many wholesalers in Rungis, after the Prime Minister announced Monday evening of the closure of the markets, unless the mayor and the prefect waived. Already severely affected by the sudden shutdown of restaurants more than a week ago, traders in the largest wholesale market for fresh produce in Europe are in a very bad mood. “It becomes very complicated, admits Didier Ioli, manager of Paris Sélect, wholesaler of fruit and vegetables. This Tuesday, I lose 65% of my usual turnover“

However, the trader believes that he must remain open “By civility, both to continue to supply the French with fresh products through early retailers, and also for the ten or so of my employees who continue to come to work”. The only glimmer of hope on the horizon: the resumption of export to Asia. “I’m starting to ship asparagus, strawberries, potatoes and tomatoes to Hong Kong and Singapore, which have reopened their borders. But this represents