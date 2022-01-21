Russia has declared a COMPLETE BANNON on cryptocurrency trading and mining, as well as the freezing of (dollar)92 billion in assets.

Russia has issued an outright ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining, as well as the freezing of (dollar)92 billion in assets.

RUSSIA is planning a complete ban on all cryptocurrency trading and mining, as well as the freezing of (dollar)92 billion in digital assets.

Moscow’s central bank has proposed a blanket ban on all cryptocurrency use and creation within its borders.

Russia is the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency mining nation, with (dollar)92 billion in assets held in 17 million cryptocurrency wallets.

The security services of Vladimir Putin have complained that cryptocurrency is a problem.

The Russian Central Bank stated in a report that crypto currency “bears the hallmarks of a pyramid scheme.”

The bankers believe crypto poses a “threat to the Russian financial system” and undermines the country’s economic sovereignty, according to the statement.

The central bank stated that citizens will not be prohibited from owning cryptocurrency, but trades involving the digital currency will be prohibited.

The report states that “potential financial stability risks associated with cryptocurrencies are much higher for emerging markets, including Russia.”

“This is due to a higher proclivity for saving in foreign currency in the past, as well as a lack of financial literacy.”

Putin’s central bank also claimed that crypto mining harmed the country’s “green agenda,” which involves computer systems solving mathematical problems to obtain coins.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) lobbied for a blanket ban on cryptocurrency because it was increasingly being used by opposition groups and unsavory media.

Elizaveta Danilova, a director at the bank, insisted that the new crackdown was not a complete ban on cryptocurrency ownership.

“It’s important to note that we’re not advocating for a ban on citizens owning cryptocurrencies,” she said.

According to data from Cambridge University, Russia was the world’s third largest crypto-miner last year.

Crypto mines can be found in the country’s north and Siberia, where the temperatures are cold and the electricity is cheap.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, said this week that a regulatory framework will be established.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

Thesun.co.uk is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience ever, download our fantastic, new and improved free App.

Click here if you’re using an iPhone and here if you’re using an Android.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comthesun.