Russia intends to invest in Afghanistan’s oil and gas industry, according to the Taliban.

Russia intends to invest in Afghanistan’s oil and gas sector, according to the Taliban.

A spokesman for the Taliban interim government encourages Russian investors to support the group by promising them favorable terms.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Following a meeting with Russian investors in Kabul on Monday, the Taliban interim government’s spokesman confirmed that Russia is considering oil and gas investments in Afghanistan.

“Thank you, Mr.

In his office, Mawlawi Sahib Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Taliban government’s deputy prime minister, hosted a joint delegation of Afghan and Russian investors.

The efforts, extraction and establishment of oil and gas refineries, cement and alloy plants, and the establishment of a cement production company were all discussed in detail at this meeting,” Zabiullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

Mujahid stated that all efforts would be made to facilitate Russian investment by enacting investor-friendly legislation.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August, the country was divided into three zones.

A number of countries have announced plans to invest in Afghanistan as early as 2021.

The Taliban administration has been looking for investments in the mining sector due to a lack of foreign aid.

Mujahid stated in October 2021 that China was willing to invest billions of dollars in Afghanistan if the Taliban would ensure the safety of their workers and assets.