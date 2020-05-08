Russian investigation: government drops charges against Michael Flynn

Prosecution dropped after a suspect pleaded guilty is not trivial. This is what just happened Thursday for Michael Flynn. The US Department of Justice on Thursday withdrew the indictment against this former adviser to Donald Trump, who was prosecuted for lying about his contacts with a Russian diplomat, much to the amazement of the Democratic opposition.

The ministry found that the investigation against the 61-year-old former general had no “legitimate basis” and that his statements “even if they were false, do not matter”, according to court documents . Donald Trump immediately welcomed this decision. Michael Flynn “was innocent,” he told reporters from the White House. “He was targeted just to try to bring me down,” he added.

The president has always considered that the investigation into suspicions of collusion between Moscow and its campaign team during the 2016 presidential election was a “witch hunt” orchestrated by its opponents. However, Michael Flynn was the first member of his entourage to be worried in the context of this sprawling investigation.

Flynn’s about face

After taking part in Donald Trump’s campaign, the former general had confidential discussions with the Russian ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kisliak in December 2016. Having become a National Security adviser, he was interrogated on January 24, 2017 by the federal police but he had concealed these contacts. He quickly had to resign for also lying to Vice President Mike Pence.

In 2017 Michael Flynn agreed to plead guilty to perjury and to cooperate with the Russian investigation. Last year, threatened with a six-month prison sentence, he changed lawyers and defense strategy. He had been asking since the cancellation of the procedure, presenting himself as a victim of manipulation.

His lawyers had recently added notes to the file from an FBI official advising investigators on how to conduct the interview with General Flynn. “What is your goal? Admitting the truth or making it lie so that we can prosecute it or push it to resign? Wrote this unidentified agent.

“The Ministry of Justice has never been so politicized”

Police experts say this is a classic strategy for dealing with a suspect, but Michael Flynn’s defenders saw it as evidence of a set-up. The Department of Justice, led by one of the President’s staunchest supporters, Bill Barr, abounded in their favor. “His interview was not justified,” he said to justify withdrawing the charges.

Several voices were immediately raised, especially in the Democratic ranks, to condemn a “travesty of justice”. Withdrawal of the charge file “does not whitewash” Michael Flynn, but “incriminates Bill Barr: the Ministry of Justice has never been so politicized,” tweeted the elected democrat Adam Schiff who chairs the intelligence commission of representatives room.

Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his illicit Russian contacts. His lies do not now become truths. This dismissal does not exonerate him. But it does incriminate Bill Barr. In the worst politicization of the Justice Department in its history. – Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 7, 2020