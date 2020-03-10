Russian stock markets fall by 10% after global oil price crash

Moscow’s main MOEX Index plunged 10 percent on Tuesday to 2,463.30 at the opening bell at 10:00am local time, according to data of the Moscow Exchange. The RTS dollar index dropped 9.86 percent to 1,133.94.

Russian stock exchanges were closed Monday for a public holiday and are now catching up with global markets, which posted their steepest falls since the 2008 financial crisis to start the week after oil prices crashed over the weekend.

The Russian currency rebounded slightly after collapsing nearly eight percent versus the US dollar on Monday, currently trading at 72.2 against the greenback and 81.38 against the euro. The ruble’s rapid depreciation was caused by the collapse in global oil prices, with the Russian budget significantly dependent on crude.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW