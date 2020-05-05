Ryanair cuts 3,000 jobs to “survive”

Another thunderclap in the European sky. The low-cost airline Ryanair will cut 3,000 jobs in order to be able to ‘survive’ the air transport crisis which endangers the entire sector.

The Irish transporter explains that pilots and aircrew will mainly be concerned. The plan covers 15% of the total workforce of around 19,000 people. The job cuts are “the minimum we need to survive the next 12 months,” company boss Michael O’Leary said on the BBC.

If a vaccine is not found and the traffic does not return to normal, ‘we may have to announce more suppressions,’ he warned. O’Leary also believed that his restructuring plan could lead to base closings in the UK.

The British union Unite asked him to give up the job cuts, saying it had ‘large cash reserves and was better equipped than other companies’ to face the crisis. Like its competitors in Europe, Ryanair is struck by the paralysis of air transport in the midst of a pandemic, which deprives airlines of revenues while their fixed costs remain enormous.

British Airways had announced this week the loss of 12,000 jobs, more than a quarter of its workforce. EasyJet has strengthened its finances with a loan of £ 600 million from the public authorities. For its part, Virgin Atlantic is fighting for its survival, its founder Richard Branson asking for help from the government for the moment in vain.

Ryanair specifies that its flights will be stopped until at least July. We will have to wait until the summer of 2022 for a return to normalcy. The company predicts that employees will take leave without pay and that others will see their wages reduced by 20%.

Michael O’Leary had already cut his salary by 50% for April and May. It will now extend this measure for the rest of the annual fiscal year, that is, until March 2021.

Ryanair is also forced to review its growth plans and aircraft orders. He says he is in negotiations with Boeing to reduce the number of deliveries planned for the next 24 months. Ryanair will operate only 1% of its flights in April, May and June, or 150,000 passengers over the period, compared to 42.4 million expected without the pandemic. For the summer, the company plans to carry only half of the 44.6 million passengers planned.

