SAIC Motor auto sales rebound in April

Major Chinese automaker SAIC Motor reported a sales recovery in April after steep sales declines in the first quarter of 2020 amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Shanghai-based carmaker said Saturday it sold 433,000 vehicles in April, up 0.5 percent year on year. Of all, 413,000 vehicles were sold in the domestic retail market, a year-on-year increase of 1.3 percent.

Its auto sales plunged 55.7 percent year on year to 679,028 units during the January-March period, the carmaker said in mid-April.

The positive sales growth in April was achieved with government support policies.

The Chinese central government as well as many local governments have rolled out measures to boost car sales. Carmakers also have introduced new sales approaches including live streaming car sales to reach consumers who were staying at home.

“The government support policies and carmakers’ promotional activities are set to stimulate the potential of automobile consumption,” said Cai Bin, assistant president of SAIC Motor.

The company will seize the opportunity and introduce major sales promotion carnival to boost auto consumption in May and June, the traditional peak season for auto sales, Cai said.

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association, said the government favorable policies will help promote the future sustainable development and upgrading of automobile consumption in China and a V-shaped recovery is almost set for the country’s auto market.