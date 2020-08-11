Sainsbury’s issues urgent recall for milk due to threat of ‘bacteria contamination’

Sainsbury’s has issued a recall of its “Sainsbury’s semi-skimmed less than 2% fat 1 litre UHT milk” containers over safety fears.

The supermarket said there was a possible microbiological contamination that could lead to it spoiling and meant it may make the product unsafe to consume.

The recalled products have best before dates of 28 December 2020 and 29 December 2020.

Sainsbury’s said: “No other Sainsbury’s products have been affected by this issue.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Shoppers have been told to return the product if they find it at home.

Sainsbury’s has also put up notices at the tills of shops that sold this product, explaining why it’s being recalled and telling customers what to do if they have bought it.

“As a precautionary measure we are asking customers not to consume this product & return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store when they next visit, where they will receive a full refund,” the notice reads.

“For any concerns or questions regarding this, please check our website Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact our Careline on 0800 636262.”

A spokesperson from the Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought any of the above product do not consume it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”