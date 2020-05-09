salaried corporate officers will also receive assistance

The executive corporate officers who are also employees of their company remained largely forgotten by the various support measures implemented. This statute shelters some 150,000 people, managing VSEs-SMEs or presiding over simplified joint stock companies (SAS), which until then had not entered any of the aid boxes designed by the public authorities. The Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (CPME) ended up finding the martingale.

The employers’ organization has convinced the joint governance bodies of Agirc-Arrco to open individual aid, capped at 1,500 euros, to salaried contributors who cannot benefit from partial unemployment. To activate it, it is up to potential beneficiaries to make the request themselves to the complementary pension organization.“We have found the support of employee unions on this subject who have understood the problem”, says Jean-Eudes du Mesnil, the secretary general of the CPME.

Promotions

Many freelancers wishing to escape the RSI have turned in recent years to the status of salaried executive corporate officer

The problem was daunting for these business leaders who currently have no cash flow while their activity is slowing or stopping. Indeed, if the solidarity fund is well intended to support VSEs, the self-employed, micro-entrepreneurs and the liberal professions who achieve less than 1 million euros in turnover and show a drop in activity at least 50%, salaried corporate officers cannot claim it, any more than they are entitled to partial unemployment. Even in normal times, they do not have access to unemployment insurance, but are affiliated to Social Security. This is why many freelancers wishing to escape the RSI have turned in recent years to the status of executive corporate officer.