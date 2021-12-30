Santander bank error results in £130 million being paid into customer accounts on Christmas Day

Payments from 2,000 business accounts were made twice, resulting in the error.

In a huge blunder, Santander bank deposited £130 million into 75,000 accounts on Christmas Day.

The bank is now scrambling to reclaim the funds, a large portion of which is thought to have been deposited in rival bank accounts.

Payments from 2,000 business accounts were made twice, but Santander claimed that none of their customers were “at any point” left out of pocket because the bank made the second payments.

“We’re sorry that some payments from our corporate clients were incorrectly duplicated on the recipients’ accounts due to a technical issue,” Santander said.

“As a result, none of our clients were ever left out of pocket, and we will be working hard with many banks across the UK in the coming days to recover the duplicated transactions.”

Some customers will notice that their employer has made two payments to their account.

According to the BBC, the blunder ruined their “holiday period,” as they believed they had “paid out hundreds of thousands in error.”

“I thought it was just me,” they explained, “and that I’d get in trouble at work.”

They also claimed that Santander had not provided any guidance on how businesses should explain the second payment to employees or how it should be repaid.

Payments were made into rival banks like Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Co-operative Bank, and Virgin Money, according to the Times.

The ‘bank error recovery process,’ according to Santander, will be used by “recipient” banks to recover the funds from their customers’ accounts.

In accordance with this process, the bank stated that it has already begun working with the recipient banks.

However, what would happen if the customers had already spent the money is unknown.

Santander has also stated that it may contact individuals directly to recover the funds.

