Santander is down: Latest updates show that online banking and the app aren’t working, despite the bank’s efforts to resolve the issue.

Santander is down: Latest updates show that online banking and the Santander app aren’t working, despite the bank’s efforts to resolve the issue.

This morning, thousands of Santander customers were unable to access their online accounts due to a bank outage.

At around 5.30 a.m. on Monday, people began reporting problems to outage tracker Down Detector.

The problems have been brought to Santander’s attention.

“We’re aware that some customers are having issues accessing mobile and online banking and making card payments,” the company tweeted shortly after 7.20 a.m.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working diligently to resolve the problem as soon as possible.”

It has not stated when services will be resumed, and I have reached out to Santander for comment.

Santander has also reported a high volume of phone calls, which means getting through to someone may take longer than usual.

Customers have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the situation.

“The Santander app is down,” one user wrote.

It appears that the IT department’s work experience boys have once again been left unsupervised.”

“Santander down on a Monday morning? Extremely inconvenient,” one person added.

The issues follow the outages of Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland’s online services last Thursday, which lasted several hours.

