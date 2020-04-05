Saudi Arabia and Russia are driving negotiations for the historic oil pact

(Bloomberg) – Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other major oil producers are negotiating an agreement to curb historical price developments, even if heads of state and government act publicly with barbs.

“President Putin and the Russian side in general are very keen to conduct constructive negotiations. This is the only way to stabilize the international energy market,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a recorded interview on Sunday on state television was broadcast.

The talks still face considerable obstacles: A meeting of the producers of OPEC + and beyond – delayed from Monday – is only provisionally planned for Thursday, as the negotiators are going against the clock. The goal, first unveiled by President Donald Trump, is to cut oil production by about 10% – the largest reduction in production ever coordinated.

Saudi Arabia and Russia both want the United States, which has become the world’s largest producer thanks to the shale revolution, to join the round of cuts in production. But Trump only had hostile words for OPEC on Saturday and threatened tariffs on foreign oil.

So far, Russia and Saudi Arabia have not agreed on how they would calculate the cuts, a person familiar with the talks. The two countries argued publicly over the weekend.

Oil fell 50% this year as the economic impact of the pandemic wiped out about a third of global demand. The fall in prices is so dramatic that it threatens the budgets and political stability of oil-dependent nations, the existence of US shale producers and jobs in an industry already in turmoil. Even the International Energy Agency, which represents nations that consume oil, calls for action.

Oil-producing countries know that they will either achieve a diplomatic cut-back deal or that the market will force them to shutdowns as storage fills up both on land and at sea.

There have also been signs of progress: Norway, which has not seen any production cuts since 2002, signaled at the weekend that it would be willing to unilaterally cut production if others did, and a senior official from the oil-rich province of Alberta said It will dial in at the oil meeting.

Any agreement requires diplomatic agility at a time when nations are using massive resources to fight the pandemic itself. It is also a battle of wills between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Trump. There are maneuvers on all sides to avoid blame if the negotiations fail.

Trump said at a White House press conference on Saturday that he would use tariffs to protect the domestic oil industry if necessary, even though he predicted that Saudi Arabia and Russia would reach an agreement.

Saudi Arabia, which triggered a price war with Russia last month after the collapse of the OPEC + negotiations, has made it clear that it will only cut production if other manufacturers, including the United States, also hold back the offer. But Trump said on Saturday, “I don’t care about OPEC,” a “cartel” he has spoken out against all his life.

In the last maneuver in the price war, Saudi Arabia postponed its monthly price setting for exported oil on Sunday. Saudi Aramco’s official sales prices for May are postponed to Thursday, according to people familiar with the situation. The OPEC meeting was also temporarily postponed to Thursday.

The move allows the company to get a better idea of ​​how the negotiations will go before setting the prices that are its key weapon in the war with Russia for market share. Last month, it delayed the event in the middle of the dispute over OPEC + and responded to the collapse of these talks with a historic price cut.

(adds Putin’s comment in the second)

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.